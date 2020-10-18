Karl Bryant Sparkman
April 11, 1961 - October 11, 2020
God called me home on October 11, 2020 and freed me from my pain and sickness. I was born April 11, 1961 to Wilma Ruth Morgan and David Earl Sparkman. I found the love of my life and made her my wife on January 11, 1986. I was blessed to have been a father to three beautiful children and grandfather to five grandchildren. I loved kids-mine and others', so while not at work, I spent my time coaching baseball and soccer. I enjoyed spending time with my family and friends while playing golf, camping, fishing, boating and gambling. Most of all, I loved spending time with my family.
Aside from my love for my family and the outdoors, I loved God and knew him from the time that I was just a boy. I knew that He loved me and wanted to help me become a better man each day, and knowing that made me want to help others and love them better. I never considered anybody a stranger, just a friend I hadn't met yet.
The only thing now is waiting on my loved ones that are mourning my absence, including my loving wife, Christy Sparkman; my three kids, Sheree' Sparkman Mims (Robert), Eric Sparkman (Brittany), Kristopher Sparkman (Joshlyn); my mom, Wilma Morgan; my brother, Chad Sparkman (Amber) and my five grandkids, Jonathan Sparkman, Jeffrey Sparkman, Adisen Pittaway, Mason Sparkman and Brayden Sparkman.
Per my final wishes, my family will proceed with cremation. My family will privately gather to celebrate my life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, my family asks that memorials be made to the American Cancer Society
in Memory of Karl Sparkman. (https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html
)
"Celebrate my life with memories, laughter, and love until we meet again." --Karl Sparkman
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 18, 2020.