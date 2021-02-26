Katherine Faye Johnson
January 25, 1946 - February 17, 2021
Katherine Faye Johnson, 75, of Bryan, Texas passed away February 17, 2021, with her family by her side. She was born to Katherine and Buford Head, January 25, 1946.
Faye had a deep love for her family, God and His Word. She sacrificed personal comforts, just to be sure that her children had what they needed. She was also known as a great prayer warrior and a woman of great faith and Godly convictions. She raised her children in the ways of the Lord, and was an excellent example of faith to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her prayers have no doubt affected the destiny of an untold number of people. She loved to worship, praise, dance and pray. Her greatest joy was to search out the scriptures concerning the deep mysteries of the Word of God. Her legacy of intercession lives on in each of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. All who knew her considered her to be a giant in faith.
She married Julius Johnson in 1962 in Kermit, Texas. Together they lived in Kermit Texas, Elk City Oklahoma, Fort Stockton, Odessa, Midland, and even spent time in Australia. Eventually, they relocated and settled in Bryan, Texas.
Her daughter, Roberta Annette in 1964; Jerry Bickle, Margret Hamilton, Annette and Michael Head; and siblings, all preceded her in death.
Faye is survived by her husband, Julius Johnson; six children, fifteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren as well as her siblings. Her children, Julie Quay, of Powder Springs Georgia; Robby Johnson and his wife Kim, of Katy; Michelle Bayes and her husband Jimmy of Bryan, Ann Nehring and her husband Chad of Center, Jonathan Johnson and his wife Stephanie of Kennedale, Texas, and Jedidiah Johnson of Bryan; siblings, Lowell Head of Kyle, Bobby Head of Harlingen, Arlene Parker of Houston, and Craig Head of Lockhart; grandchildren, Brian Johnson and his wife Jessica of New York, Hannah Nicole of Katy, Candra Georgi and her husband Charles of Powder, Stephanie Burke and her husband Tim of Spring, Nathan Quay and his wife Lindsey of Madison, Noah Quay of Powder, Amy Gillum of Florida, Nathan Gillum of Bryan, Meagan Burns and her husband Josh of Center, Malory Nehring of Center, Katie Nehring of Center, Hope Nehring of Center, Sierra Winslager and her husband John of Bryan Tx, Samuel Johnson of Kennedale, and Lucas Johnson of Kennedale; great-grandchildren, Nation Georgi, Solomon Georgi, Moses Georgi, Heaven Georgi, Zion Georgi, Hosanna Georgi of Powder Springs, Georgia, and Ellie Ann Burns of Center, Texas.
A private Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Feb. 26, 2021.