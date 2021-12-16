Kathleen B. Heaton



Kathleen B. Heaton, 78, of Bryan, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021. Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 19, at College Station City Cemetery. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 16, 2021.