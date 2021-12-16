Kathleen B. Heaton, 78, of Bryan, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021. Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 19, at College Station City Cemetery. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 16, 2021.
Thank you for giving me the love of theater. You always made our drama class so much fun. I have so many fond memories of you and my classmates in the plays that we did. You always made me feel that I could do more than I thought, and gave me the courage to push myself to achieve more. Thank you so much for all that you did for me.