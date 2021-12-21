Kathleen "Kathy" Todd PalermoJune 10, 1951 - November 15,2021Kathleen "Kathy" Todd Palermo went to be with the lord on November 15, 2021.She was born to William Morgan Todd and Doris Dansby Todd June 10, 1951 in Dallas, Texas. She was raised in Bryan from an early age where she met and married Frank Palermo in 1969. USDA in the ASCS office employed her until her retirement in 1996. She was a faithful member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church.She was preceded in death by her parents and Daughter LeeAnne Palermo who passed as an infant.She is survived by her husband of fifty two years Frank Palermo, Sisters in law and brothers in law Kathy and Vince Paternella; Janet Palermo; Hank and Debbie Paine; Donna and Mike Graul; Chuck Zalmanek Jr.; Valerie and John Dockery; Sally and Tony Belt. Sister and brother in law Linda and Robert Flesher. Also surviving her are numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and nephews.Private Family Services were held.