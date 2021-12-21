Menu
Kathleen Todd "Kathy" Palermo
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Ave
Bryan, TX
Kathleen "Kathy" Todd Palermo

June 10, 1951 - November 15,2021

Kathleen "Kathy" Todd Palermo went to be with the lord on November 15, 2021.

She was born to William Morgan Todd and Doris Dansby Todd June 10, 1951 in Dallas, Texas. She was raised in Bryan from an early age where she met and married Frank Palermo in 1969. USDA in the ASCS office employed her until her retirement in 1996. She was a faithful member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents and Daughter LeeAnne Palermo who passed as an infant.

She is survived by her husband of fifty two years Frank Palermo, Sisters in law and brothers in law Kathy and Vince Paternella; Janet Palermo; Hank and Debbie Paine; Donna and Mike Graul; Chuck Zalmanek Jr.; Valerie and John Dockery; Sally and Tony Belt. Sister and brother in law Linda and Robert Flesher. Also surviving her are numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and nephews.

Private Family Services were held.


Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 21, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Memorial Funeral Chapel
Frank we are so sorry for the passing of Kathy, our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Larry and Delores Johnson
School
December 21, 2021
Frank, I was saddened to see Kathy´s obituary. May God bless you in this time of sorrow.
Joni Palermo Lenz
December 21, 2021
Frank I was sorry to hear of Kathy's passing. My heart breaks for you. Please accept my sincere condolences and love and know that I'm praying for you.
N Jean Marshall
Family
December 21, 2021
Frank, I am so sorry to hear you lost Kathy. I knew her as a patient in Dr. Reece's office when I worked there. She was always so kind. I enjoyed her visits as a friend, not just patient. Many prayers for you and Family. Sherran I
SHERRAN Strong BECKMANN
December 21, 2021
