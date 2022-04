Kayla Justine Jackson



Kayla Justine Jackson, 25, of Hempstead, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021. Services are Saturday, July 3, at 11 a.m., at Victorious Believers Church of God in Christ in Prairie View, Texas. Arrangements are entrusted to Lang Memorial Funeral Home in Giddings.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jul. 3, 2021.