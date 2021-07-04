Sponsored by Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan.
I am so saddened to about the loss of Keith. He and most of the Featherston family were such a big part of my life when they lived in Navasota. Their friendship meant so much. I know he will be missed so much. My love and prayers for all of his family.
Janis Frenzel
July 7, 2021
I met Keith only a couple of years ago. He fixed my transmission and gave me sound advice. He and I talked several times, not just about business. I found that he could be trusted and I felt that he was a good honest man. Now I am sorry to hear he has passed on. From talking with him, I learned that he loved his family, his work, vacations, and this country. I had looked forward to visiting with him again. I´m very sorry. May God bless the family.