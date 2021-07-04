Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Keith Featherston
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
3001 S College Ave
Bryan, TX
Keith Featherston

Keith Featherston, 70, of Bryan, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones funeral and Cremation Centers
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
17
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
2111 West 28th St, Bryan, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I am so saddened to about the loss of Keith. He and most of the Featherston family were such a big part of my life when they lived in Navasota. Their friendship meant so much. I know he will be missed so much. My love and prayers for all of his family.
Janis Frenzel
July 7, 2021
I met Keith only a couple of years ago. He fixed my transmission and gave me sound advice. He and I talked several times, not just about business. I found that he could be trusted and I felt that he was a good honest man. Now I am sorry to hear he has passed on. From talking with him, I learned that he loved his family, his work, vacations, and this country. I had looked forward to visiting with him again. I´m very sorry. May God bless the family.
Brad Vestal
Friend
July 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results