Kellie Lane Lucas



Kellie Lane Lucas, 55, of Huntsville, formerly of Bryan, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021. Visitation will be 12 to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 19, with services following at New Testament of Jesus Christ Pentecostal Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Glenn Mack Funeral Home of Hearne.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 17, 2021.