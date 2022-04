Kenneth "Ken" Alan Dooley



Kenneth "Ken" Alan Dooley, 74, of Bryan, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Visitation will be 6 to 8 pm, Fri July 9th and service 10 am, Sat, July 10, 2021 both at Zion Church of Kurten. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jul. 4, 2021.