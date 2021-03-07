Kenneth O. Jeske09/03/1950 - 03/05/2021Kenneth O. Jeske, 70, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021 at CHI St. Joseph Regional Hospital in Bryan.Graveside service will be held at 2:30 pm Sunday, March 7 at Rest-Ever Memorial Park Cemetery.Kenneth was born September 3, 1950 in Bryan the son of Otto and Malinda (Neumann) Jeske. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. Kenneth worked for the City of Bryan and retired after 20 years of service.Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents.He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Laura Jeske; sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and Douglas Williams; brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Rene' Jeske; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Eddie and Denise Macik; and numerous nieces and nephews.