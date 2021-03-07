Menu
Kenneth O. Jeske
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Ave
Bryan, TX
Kenneth O. Jeske

09/03/1950 - 03/05/2021

Kenneth O. Jeske, 70, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021 at CHI St. Joseph Regional Hospital in Bryan.

Graveside service will be held at 2:30 pm Sunday, March 7 at Rest-Ever Memorial Park Cemetery.

Kenneth was born September 3, 1950 in Bryan the son of Otto and Malinda (Neumann) Jeske. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. Kenneth worked for the City of Bryan and retired after 20 years of service.

Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Laura Jeske; sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and Douglas Williams; brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Rene' Jeske; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Eddie and Denise Macik; and numerous nieces and nephews.


Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Service
2:30p.m.
Rest-Ever Cemetery
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Memorial Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We offer our sincere condolences to your family
Joseph and Debbie Champlin
March 8, 2021
May God wrap His arms around you and your family with love, comfort and peace. Known Kenneth all my life, we were neighbors on Park Place. Kenneth was a good man.
Patricia Surovik
March 6, 2021
Rest In Peace Kenneth we where neighbors many years ago growing we use to terrize the neighborhood Prayers are with the family
Virginia Urso Charanza
March 6, 2021
