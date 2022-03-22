Menu
Kerry Litzenberg
1949 - 2022
BORN
1949
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
3001 South College
Bryan, TX
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 25 2022
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
Kerry Litzenberg

June 10, 1949 - March 17, 2022

Kerry Kenneth Litzenberg passed away on March 17, 2022 at 72 years old. Visitation will be 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, with service following at 1:30 PM Friday March 25, 2022 at Callaway-Jones Funeral Home, 3001 S. College Ave, Bryan, TX 77801. Private interment to follow.

Kerry was born in Ft. Wayne, Indiana and has lived in College Station since 1978.

Kerry was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Elaine and sister Jane.

Kerry is survived by his three daughters, Karen and Jimmy Zuhn, Jane and Matt Crouse and Sara Rueda and David Wiens. Also surviving are Sandra Litzenberg and the mother of his daughters, Donell Litzenberg. Surviving grandchildren are Riley Zuhn, Trey Zuhn, Kennedy Crouse, Reece Rueda and Reed Crouse.

Kerry had a 41-year career in the Department of Agricultural Economics at Texas A&M University.

The family would like to thank the staff at Cornerstone Specialty Hospital in Round Rock, Texas and Ascension Seton Williamson Hospital in Round Rock, Texas for their loving care over the last several months.

Express condolences at CallawayJones.com

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 22, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
3001 South College, Bryan, TX
Mar
25
Service
1:30p.m.
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
3001 South College, Bryan, TX
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The world has lost a great teacher, friend, and all around fantastic person. Evidently the Good Lord needed to shape up his Ag Econ department and knew who he wanted. Farewell Litz, til we meet again.
Bill Smith `82
March 23, 2022
