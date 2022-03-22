Kerry Litzenberg
June 10, 1949 - March 17, 2022
Kerry Kenneth Litzenberg passed away on March 17, 2022 at 72 years old. Visitation will be 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, with service following at 1:30 PM Friday March 25, 2022 at Callaway-Jones Funeral Home, 3001 S. College Ave, Bryan, TX 77801. Private interment to follow.
Kerry was born in Ft. Wayne, Indiana and has lived in College Station since 1978.
Kerry was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Elaine and sister Jane.
Kerry is survived by his three daughters, Karen and Jimmy Zuhn, Jane and Matt Crouse and Sara Rueda and David Wiens. Also surviving are Sandra Litzenberg and the mother of his daughters, Donell Litzenberg. Surviving grandchildren are Riley Zuhn, Trey Zuhn, Kennedy Crouse, Reece Rueda and Reed Crouse.
Kerry had a 41-year career in the Department of Agricultural Economics at Texas A&M University.
The family would like to thank the staff at Cornerstone Specialty Hospital in Round Rock, Texas and Ascension Seton Williamson Hospital in Round Rock, Texas for their loving care over the last several months.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 22, 2022.