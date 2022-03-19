Kim Lorraine Hill-Salinas-Dobbins



July 30, 1957 - March 7, 2022



Services for Kim Lorraine Hill-Salinas-Dobbins will be at 12:30 pm Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, followed by 2:00 pm interment at Central Texas Veterans Cemetery. Kim Lorraine Hill-Salinas-Dobbins left this earthly vessel and went to be with her Lord and Savior at 5:40 AM on March 7, 2022.



Kim loved and lived for her family, her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, her friends, and her speech clients/students.



She loved sports, especially watching her granddaughter play softball, and she loved watching her granddaughter's dance. A favorite pass time was watching college sports on TV while knitting. Kim had an amazing voice and she loved singing, but above all, she loved and cared for all people. She devoted her life to serving God and to protecting and loving her children. Her blue eyes radiated love and light and her bright smile lit up any room.



Kim battled pancreatic cancer and fought to the very end once again proving her strength.



We missed her one second after she went to be with our Lord and Savior, we miss her so much right now and she will be missed until we meet again. Because of God's, Love, Grace, and Mercy, and our faith in his son Jesus Christ it is not goodbye but just until we see you in heaven.



