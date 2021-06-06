Kimberly Anne (Wells) DeRose
March 8, 1969 - May 17, 2021
Kimberly Anne (Wells) DeRose, 52, passed away on May 17, 2021 surrounded by her husband and loved ones at her home in Pearland Texas.
Kimberly was born in Manhattan, Kansas March 8, 1969, to Ward and Diane (Small) Wells. Kim spent her early childhood years in Manhattan, then moved to College Station, Texas where she was an avid swimmer, and lettering and graduated from A&M Consolidated High School in 1987. She earned her B.A Education in Inter-disciplinarily Studies (K-6 and K-12) and Special Education from the University of Houston Clearlake. She furthered her education with a Master's Degree in Special Education from Texas A&M University.
Kimberly's calling and true passion was teaching special education. She spent years educating and tutoring children from kindergarten through 8th grade in a classroom environment, as well as in their homes.
Throughout her husband's 21 years of Active Duty she was an Army Family Readiness Group Leader, Army Family Team Building Instructor, and Senior Spouse for families of Soldiers deployed all over the world. In 2006, Kimberly was recognized as the U.S. Army Reserves Volunteer of the year. Her contributions to the Special Education Programs and Army Families were endless.
Kimberly was a devoted loving daughter and sister. She found joy in being married to her favorite person, James, as they took on life together. Her children and family were truly the light of her life. She was a patient, kind, and nurturing mother. She leaves decades of great stories and wonderful memories. Although her time was cut short, the love and hope she inspired endures. Kimberly gave regularly without hesitation and never asked for anything back. Whether it was an organization or an individual in need, her generosity was humble and quiet, but an integral part of her character.
Kimberly is survived by her husband, of 28 years, James Lawrence DeRose III, of Pearland, Texas, their daughter, Elizabeth DeRose and son Christopher DeRose; Kimberly's parents, Ward and Diane Wells and her sister Stephanie Wells of College Station, Texas. In addition, she is survived by her in-laws, James and Sharon DeRose of Winter Springs, Florida; brother in-law, Jeffrey and wife Elizabeth DeRose of Washington DC, and children, Kaya and Ally); sister-in-law, Julie and husband Brian Kmetz and children, Katlyn, Karoline and Kameron of Florida; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and many friends.
Her family is forever grateful for all the prayers and support from family, countless friends, and the community throughout her journey.
A Funeral Mass for Kimberly will be celebrated at 11:00am Saturday, June 12, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in College Station with a 10:00am rosary prior to the service. A private family service will take place at College Station Memorial Cemetery where she will be interred.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to: MD Anderson Cancer Center Kimberly Anne DeRose (Wells) Legacy.
Aggie Achieve Program at Texas A&M University. https://www.txamfoundation.com/give.aspx
. Please select "The General Memorial" and indicate that the gift is in memory of Kimberly DeRose.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 6, 2021.