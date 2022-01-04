COL (ret) L. James Starr, Jr.
August 22, 1935 - December 27, 2021
COL (ret) L. James Starr, Jr. passed away December 27, 2021. He was 86 years old.
He was born in Hearne, Texas to Luther James and Lucille Starr. He graduated from Irving High School then attended Texas A&M University. In 1957, he graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the US Army as an Engineer. He later earned a Masters of Industrial Engineering in 1970.
COL Starr served in the military over 35 years. He served on active duty as a Combat Engineer from 1957 to 1962 at Ft. Belvoir, VA, Ft. Benning, GA and Germany. He earned Airborne Wings, was promoted to Captain, and commanded two companies. He joined the Texas Army National Guard in 1962. For the next 30 years he was promoted and assigned important positions, including: Commander, 111th Engineer Battalion, Chief Engineer, Texas Army National Guard and Plans and Operations Officer (G-3), Texas Army National Guard. He retired in August of 1990 as the Chief of Staff, Texas Army National Guard.
James Starr was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He served the community his entire adult life in Rotary and Boy Scouting. He served as President of the North Austin Rotary Club and was a Paul Harris Fellow. His devotion to Boy Scouting positively influenced his family and many young men. He was Cubmaster for Pack 976 in Bryan, Texas. He founded Troop 535 in Quail Creek, Austin, Texas and served as Scoutmaster for 20 years, producing more than two dozen Eagle Scouts. Both his sons and all four of his grandsons were Eagle Scouts. Two of his granddaughters earned the Girl Scout Gold Award and all four granddaughters were in a high-adventure Venture Crew.. He served multiple positions with Capitol Area Council, including Council Commissioner, and was awarded Vigil Honor and Silver Beaver.
He was preceded in death by Jo Ann Starr, his wife of 49 years. He is survived by three children and their spouses: Valerie and CPT (ret) Jerry Duffey of College Station; COL (ret) L. James Starr, III and Martha of Pflugerville; and COL (ret) Thomas Estes Starr and Ruby of Pflugerville. His eight grandchildren are: MAJ Robert Duffey, USMC, Kevin Duffey, Katy Duffey Cardino, Mary Duffey, Luther J. Starr IV, Stevie Starr Hedrick, JoAnna Starr Nors, and Thomas Starr. His three great grandchildren are Miranda, Kincaid, and Mackenzie Hedrick.
Visitation, viewing and services will be at Weed Corley Fish Funeral Home in Austin, Texas on 8 January 2022. Viewing will immediately precede services from 12:00 to 1:00 pm. A brief memorial service will begin at 1:00 pm. Interment with military honors will follow at Cook Walden Cemetery, Memorial Hill section, approximately 2:00 pm.
Arrangements are entrusted to Weed Corley Fish Funeral Home in Austin, Texas. Condolences may be left for the family at, https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/austin-tx/l-starr-10504282
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jan. 4, 2022.