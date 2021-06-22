Laren Jo SchultzMar. 29, 1948 - June 18, 2021Laren Jo Schultz, 73, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021 at her home in College Station.Graveside service will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday at Kurten Cemetery. A lunch will follow at Mildred "Baby Lou" Sebesta's home.Laren was born on March 29, 1948 in Bryan the daughter of Robert and Dorothy Becker. She graduated from SFA High School and was a member of Zion Church of Kurten.Laren is preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Gus Schultz.She is survived by her daughters, Tracy Schultz and Shelly Schultz; brother and sister-in-law, Bobby and Cindy Becker; aunts, Mildred "Baby Lou" Sebesta, Betty Lampo; grandchildren, Ashley Williams and husband Anthony, Kelsey Schultz; great-grandsons, Jace, Nathan and Casen; and numerous cousins.