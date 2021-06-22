Menu
Laren Jo Schultz
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Ave
Bryan, TX
Laren Jo Schultz

Mar. 29, 1948 - June 18, 2021

Laren Jo Schultz, 73, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021 at her home in College Station.

Graveside service will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday at Kurten Cemetery. A lunch will follow at Mildred "Baby Lou" Sebesta's home.

Laren was born on March 29, 1948 in Bryan the daughter of Robert and Dorothy Becker. She graduated from SFA High School and was a member of Zion Church of Kurten.

Laren is preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Gus Schultz.

She is survived by her daughters, Tracy Schultz and Shelly Schultz; brother and sister-in-law, Bobby and Cindy Becker; aunts, Mildred "Baby Lou" Sebesta, Betty Lampo; grandchildren, Ashley Williams and husband Anthony, Kelsey Schultz; great-grandsons, Jace, Nathan and Casen; and numerous cousins.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Kurten Cemetery
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Memorial Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Condolences to the family of Laren Schultz.May she rest in eternal peace.May the perpetual light shine on her forever and ever Amen. We worked together at Engineering &Office Supply.She was a sweet person.RIH Laren.
Linda C Ramirez
Work
June 23, 2021
At Kelsey's graduation I observed a woman with all the pride admiration and contentment in the world for three reasons one she's watching her granddaughter graduate the second reason she sitting beside her eldest granddaughter and the third her youngest daughter sitting right beside her all three beautiful all three successful one of them one of my fondest memories that I remember rest in peace Laren Schultz you did a wonderful job
Robert ( Kuder) Rosier
Friend
June 22, 2021
May God wrap his arms around you and your family with love, comfort and peace Bobby, so sorry to hear about your sister.
Patricia Surovik
Other
June 22, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ron and Charlotte Linnstardter
June 22, 2021
