Larry Hill, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away after a short time in hospice care on February 20, 2021. He was born on April 25, 1935 in Edinburg, Texas. His parents were Harriet (Lohr) Hill and Allwyn Bernard (A.B.) Hill. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Doris (Schaefer) Hill, his parents, and his older brother, Dayne Hill. Larry grew up in the Rio Grande Valley, with his two brothers, Dayne and Bert Hill, and his best friend, Bud Atwood. He often spoke about his happy childhood and times spent with his mother's large family. He attended Edinburg public schools and played football in high school. He attended Texas A&M University and Pan American College before being drafted into the Army in 1956. Soon after receiving his draft notification, Larry and Doris eloped on June 2, 1956 and began a long and loving marriage that continued for almost 60 years when Doris passed away on October 19, 2015.
In 1956, Larry and Doris moved to Fort Huachuca, Arizona, where Larry served out his stint in the U.S. Army. Their short time in Arizona was spent making newlywed memories and lifelong friends. In 1958, Larry and Doris moved back to the Rio Grande Valley, where they had their daughter, Lea. After moving back home, Larry attended Pan American College once more and worked in a cotton gin at night and taught the children of migrant farm workers in Edinburg public schools. In 1964, Larry, Doris, and Lea moved to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where Larry pursued his Master's and Doctorate degrees in history at Louisiana State University (LSU) and also served as an adjunct instructor at LSU-Alexandria. Larry and Doris enjoyed new adventures in Baton Rouge, learning to cook Cajun food, and making new friends, many of whom remained friends throughout their lives.
Soon after completing his coursework at LSU, in 1967, Larry accepted a position as an assistant professor at Texas A&M University in College Station, where he taught U.S. history for more than 30 years. In December of 1969, his son Jeff was born. Larry and Doris raised their family in College Station, where he resided until moving to Georgetown, Texas in 2015. During his years as a professor at A&M, he taught large freshman-level survey courses, seminars on World War II and the Great Depression, and served as Chair of the History Department for 8 years. After stepping down as Department Chair, Larry happily led groups of students in a study-abroad program in Normandy, France, which quickly became one of his favorite professional experiences. Larry also served as an adjunct professor for Texas Tech for several years in their summer program in Junction, Texas.
Larry's research on diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Mexico led to extensive travel throughout Mexico and summers doing research in Mexico City. Larry loved the culture and people in Mexico. As was typical during his early career, in the summer of 1973, he enthusiastically drove a large Chevrolet station wagon from College Station through central Mexico, packed to the gills with his wife and kids and in-laws and all of the necessities needed to set up a home in a small apartment in Mexico City. There were numerous stops along the way to view ancient ruins, cathedrals, and, historical markers. This was the type of travel Larry loved most.
Larry's love of travel led him to visit many destinations in the Caribbean. He became an avid scuba diver and loved to brag about riding on the back of a whale shark in the Gulf of Mexico. He and Doris also traveled extensively through France, Spain, and Portugal. He loved to read and was an avid sports fan, golfer, hunter, and fisherman. He enjoyed listening to music and watching old movies. He loved his friends like they were family.
Larry is survived by his brother, Bert Hill, daughter Lea and her husband Michael Currie, son Jeff Hill and his wife Kim, grandchildren Nicholas Scott and his wife Lisa, Ethan Hill, and Avery Hill, and a great granddaughter Tove Scott.
Graveside Services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, February 27, 2021, at the College Station Cemetery off Texas Avenue.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Feb. 24, 2021.
Larry remains in my thoughts. I met Larry at a conference before I was a fledgling professor at TAMU. When I arrived in College Station he was among the first to greet me and actively supported my candidacy for a permanent job there. He and Bob Calvert were the bright stars of enthusiasm with a little cynicism mixed in. They made my days there better through their presence. Let the trees grow and blossom for Larry's memory.
Marty Melosi
Work
February 20, 2022
My condolences to the entire Hill family on the loss of Dr. Hill. His leadership and advice were crucial in my admission to the advanced study of history and a degree that allowed me to follow a dream. He served as chair of my committee after he helped me gain admission. He always had a sly understated smile, like the one in the photo, that made one feel welcome. I'm so glad he was able to combine travel and study after his time in the History Department. Students that went on that experience will no doubt realize years from now how valuable that was. He will be missed among family, friends and former colleagues.
Ed Walraven
Student
March 5, 2021
Bert, sorry to hear about Larry. He lived a full life. I have passed this along to Mary Ann and Jim. Mary Ann told me that Larry taught 2 of her children at A&M. Alot of old memories of our parents and old Edinburg. Charlie Meyer
Charlie Meyer
Acquaintance
March 1, 2021
Doris and Larry were dear friends for many years!! They are in good company as is Tommy and Pat!!
Caroline McDonald
February 26, 2021
Dear Lea and Jeff, I am saddened by the news of Larry´s death. In many ways, Doris and Larry were like family to Haskell and me. To spend time with them was always a joy.
My sympathy is with you and your families as you grieve your loss.
I hope to see you Saturday.
Sincerely, Jo Monroe
Jo Monroe
February 26, 2021
Marty and Carolyn Melosi
February 25, 2021
Donald C. Wood, Akita, Japan
February 25, 2021
Awesome teacher of History! Loved his class! R.I.P Dr Hill!
Gig´em!
Alan Fritsche
February 24, 2021
Thank you for a life well-lived Larry! I’m sure you’re family and the Rio Grande Valleyites like me are tremendously proud of you. I , as a former migrant , would like to thank you because teachers like you made it possible for me to catch-up with my studies at Edcouch-Elsa every time we would return late to the school-year from up North. I not only was able to graduate from high school but from Pan American University with a degree in history and later with a masters in Educational Administration. I credit my teachers like you for making it possible.
Alberto Ramos , Edinburg , Tx. EE Class of 1979 PAU Class of 1985 UT-PA Class of 2007