Larry Hill



April 25, 1935 - February 20, 2021



Larry Hill, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away after a short time in hospice care on February 20, 2021. He was born on April 25, 1935 in Edinburg, Texas. His parents were Harriet (Lohr) Hill and Allwyn Bernard (A.B.) Hill. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Doris (Schaefer) Hill, his parents, and his older brother, Dayne Hill. Larry grew up in the Rio Grande Valley, with his two brothers, Dayne and Bert Hill, and his best friend, Bud Atwood. He often spoke about his happy childhood and times spent with his mother's large family. He attended Edinburg public schools and played football in high school. He attended Texas A&M University and Pan American College before being drafted into the Army in 1956. Soon after receiving his draft notification, Larry and Doris eloped on June 2, 1956 and began a long and loving marriage that continued for almost 60 years when Doris passed away on October 19, 2015.



In 1956, Larry and Doris moved to Fort Huachuca, Arizona, where Larry served out his stint in the U.S. Army. Their short time in Arizona was spent making newlywed memories and lifelong friends. In 1958, Larry and Doris moved back to the Rio Grande Valley, where they had their daughter, Lea. After moving back home, Larry attended Pan American College once more and worked in a cotton gin at night and taught the children of migrant farm workers in Edinburg public schools. In 1964, Larry, Doris, and Lea moved to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where Larry pursued his Master's and Doctorate degrees in history at Louisiana State University (LSU) and also served as an adjunct instructor at LSU-Alexandria. Larry and Doris enjoyed new adventures in Baton Rouge, learning to cook Cajun food, and making new friends, many of whom remained friends throughout their lives.



Soon after completing his coursework at LSU, in 1967, Larry accepted a position as an assistant professor at Texas A&M University in College Station, where he taught U.S. history for more than 30 years. In December of 1969, his son Jeff was born. Larry and Doris raised their family in College Station, where he resided until moving to Georgetown, Texas in 2015. During his years as a professor at A&M, he taught large freshman-level survey courses, seminars on World War II and the Great Depression, and served as Chair of the History Department for 8 years. After stepping down as Department Chair, Larry happily led groups of students in a study-abroad program in Normandy, France, which quickly became one of his favorite professional experiences. Larry also served as an adjunct professor for Texas Tech for several years in their summer program in Junction, Texas.



Larry's research on diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Mexico led to extensive travel throughout Mexico and summers doing research in Mexico City. Larry loved the culture and people in Mexico. As was typical during his early career, in the summer of 1973, he enthusiastically drove a large Chevrolet station wagon from College Station through central Mexico, packed to the gills with his wife and kids and in-laws and all of the necessities needed to set up a home in a small apartment in Mexico City. There were numerous stops along the way to view ancient ruins, cathedrals, and, historical markers. This was the type of travel Larry loved most.



Larry's love of travel led him to visit many destinations in the Caribbean. He became an avid scuba diver and loved to brag about riding on the back of a whale shark in the Gulf of Mexico. He and Doris also traveled extensively through France, Spain, and Portugal. He loved to read and was an avid sports fan, golfer, hunter, and fisherman. He enjoyed listening to music and watching old movies. He loved his friends like they were family.



Larry is survived by his brother, Bert Hill, daughter Lea and her husband Michael Currie, son Jeff Hill and his wife Kim, grandchildren Nicholas Scott and his wife Lisa, Ethan Hill, and Avery Hill, and a great granddaughter Tove Scott.



Graveside Services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, February 27, 2021, at the College Station Cemetery off Texas Avenue.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Feb. 24, 2021.