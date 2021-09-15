Larry Gene Thomas, Jr., 45, of Bryan, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Visitation will be at 5p.m. Thursday, September 16, at the funeral home. Services will be at 1p.m. Friday, September 17, at College Station Memorial Cemetery. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral Center.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 15, 2021.
My heart goes out to you Melissa, My prayers are with you and your son. God Bless.
Lisa McAdams
September 16, 2021
Larry you were undoubtedly one of the kindest and most genuine souls I have had the pleasure of knowing. Thank you for the times you helped a rainy day pass at the flight school and for all of the treasured Easterwood memories! My condolences to the family as he will be deeply missed. God bless!
Nancy Ball (McGuire)
Work
September 15, 2021
I was stricken saddly learning of the death of Larry. My deepest sympathy goes out to his family. Larry was always friendly to me & I could always count on a big hug from him when we crossed paths in school or church. I cherish memories of him. May he rest in the Peace of the Lord. "Miz Fritsche"