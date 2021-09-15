Larry Gene Thomas, Jr.



Larry Gene Thomas, Jr., 45, of Bryan, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Visitation will be at 5p.m. Thursday, September 16, at the funeral home. Services will be at 1p.m. Friday, September 17, at College Station Memorial Cemetery. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral Center.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 15, 2021.