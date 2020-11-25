Menu
Laurentina Rangel
1955 - 2020
Laurentina Rangel

November 14, 1955 - November 17, 2020

Laurentina Rangel, 65, of Bryan, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm, with a Rosary to begin at 6:30 pm, on Friday, November 27th, at Hillier of BRYAN. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 am, on Saturday, November 28th, at Santa Teresa Catholic Church. Graveside service will follow at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hillier of BRYAN
, Bryan, Texas
Nov
28
Service
11:00a.m.
Santa Teresa Catholic Church
