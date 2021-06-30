Lavenia Wickham



Sept. 25, 1997 - June 24, 2021



A Celebration of Life for Lavenia Michelle Wickham, 23, will be held at 4:00 P.M. Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Rock Prairie Baptist Church, 5000 Rock Prairie Rd, College Station, TX 77845.



Lavenia's memory will be forever cherished by her parents, Alice and Bobby Lane; sister, Leighla and brother-in-law, James Rector; boyfriend, Ethan Bowers, and the Bowers family; aunt, Amanda, and uncle, Hoss Cain; cousins, Brandon and Devin Cain (twins); father, Larry Wickham; grandmother, Shaleen Tillman and the Tillman family; Mira and Gracie Crow; brother, Lucian Bason; stepsisters, Tahana and Tia Bason; stepbrother, Jeremy Bason; the Bason family, and McNamara family; as well as her dogs, Flower and Asher.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 30, 2021.