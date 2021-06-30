A Celebration of Life for Lavenia Michelle Wickham, 23, will be held at 4:00 P.M. Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Rock Prairie Baptist Church, 5000 Rock Prairie Rd, College Station, TX 77845.
Lavenia's memory will be forever cherished by her parents, Alice and Bobby Lane; sister, Leighla and brother-in-law, James Rector; boyfriend, Ethan Bowers, and the Bowers family; aunt, Amanda, and uncle, Hoss Cain; cousins, Brandon and Devin Cain (twins); father, Larry Wickham; grandmother, Shaleen Tillman and the Tillman family; Mira and Gracie Crow; brother, Lucian Bason; stepsisters, Tahana and Tia Bason; stepbrother, Jeremy Bason; the Bason family, and McNamara family; as well as her dogs, Flower and Asher.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 30, 2021.
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I have so many fond memories of Lavenia. During her Junior and senior years of high school, she would come to the library every day and we would have the best talks. She will forever have a special place in my heart.
Donna Lightfoot
School
June 30, 2021
There is no one quite like L. She always lit up a room with her smile and could make anyone´s say brighter. My life was made better knowing her. She was absolutely a blessing. May God be with y´all through these difficult times.
Morgan
June 29, 2021
We send our love and prayers to you. Lavenia was a beautiful girl.