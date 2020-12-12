Menu
Lenoris Taylor
FUNERAL HOME
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
3001 S College Ave
Bryan, TX
Lenoris Taylor

Lenoris Taylor, 84, of Caldwell, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
Sponsored by Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan.
You're in a better place now. There's no more hurt, pain, or suffering. GOD, saw that you was tired and was ready. So, GOD called you home. You've gained your heavenly wings. I know you'll be looking down on us smiling! Love, Sherica
Sherica Mitchell
December 12, 2020
