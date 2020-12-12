My family sends their prayers and condolences to your family; (Connie).
Collins
Felicia Collins
December 16, 2020
He was a great man and neighbor !! He will be missed by all that knew him.
Lauro and Dorothy Garza
December 14, 2020
So sorry for your loss. May the Lord be with each of you and comfort you through this time of sorrow. R.I.P. my friend. My The Lord Make his Face to shine upon you. Gone But Not Forgotten.
Janie Mills DeLeon
December 14, 2020
Leo, was a great man and coach. I learned a lot by studying and watching him coach his team. That is how The Sluggers learned how to play ball HARD and not ever give up. And yes Leo was the best coach at L.L. West. He will be greatly missed in BCS. R.I.P. #1Coach of L.L. West.
Janie Mills DeLeon
December 14, 2020
My deepest condolences to Connie and the entire family. Leo was a mentor to me when I was in high school. To earn extra money he took me on as an apprentice taking care of yards. He was and awesome person. I'm so sad to hear about his passing. RIP.
Juan Becerra
December 14, 2020
Sorry for your loss, Leo was great man and I will always remember him as a coach and as friend.
Mike Garcia
December 14, 2020
So very sorry to hear this. Mr. Chavarria was a wonderful man.
Paul & Keri Bedard
December 13, 2020
My Uncle Leo was a very humble and one of kind man I will miss him very much. I was blessed to have him as a Uncle I have many childhood memories "he always called me Chula". My Condolences to my Aunt, my cousins and their families.
Adela M Chavarria
December 13, 2020
My prayers are with y´all all Leo was a great man again praying for y´all may he Rest In Peace
Sam Acosta
December 13, 2020
To all the Chavarria Family from the Matiinez Family, we give our condolences , may God be with yall and give you all strength with the loss of your loved one . Rest in peace Mr. Chavarria .
Fernando Martinez
December 12, 2020
An icon to young little league coaches. He showed the way of putting the players first. A personal hero to me.
Rest In Peace sir.