Leonard "L.W." Brinkman
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home - Caldwell
404 W. Buck St.
Caldwell, TX
Leonard "L.W." Brinkman

Leonard "L.W." Brinkman, 88, of Deanville, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, September 18, at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Caldwell. Services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, September 19, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Deanville.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Chapel of Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home
Caldwell, TX
Sep
19
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
St. John's Lutheran church
Deanville, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home - Caldwell
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
L.W. was a good man and good friend. I know he will be missed, deepest sympathy to Carol, Douglas and family
Emmitt Wolz
Friend
September 19, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
John & Shirley Sodolak
Friend
September 17, 2021
Condolences, from the only girl in Leonard´s Confirmation Class of the late 40´s...
LaVerne Eberhardt Pivonka
Family
September 16, 2021
The the family of Leonard Brinkman we offer our love & sympathy of the loss of your loved one. We were longtime friends in our younger days and had many good times. May you all rest in the peace of Jesus our Lord & Savior.
Georgia & Leonard Fritsche
Friend
September 15, 2021
