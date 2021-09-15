Leonard "L.W." Brinkman



Leonard "L.W." Brinkman, 88, of Deanville, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, September 18, at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Caldwell. Services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, September 19, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Deanville.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 15, 2021.