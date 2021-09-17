Leonard "L.W." Brinkman
July 28,1933 - September 12, 2021
Leonard William "LW" Brinkman, 88, of Deanville, Texas went to be with his Lord on Sunday, September 12, 2021.
LW was born on July 28, 1933 to Fred and Edna (Benn) Brinkman in the community of Birdsong in Burleson County. He attended the Birdsong School until it closed and then transferred to the school in Deanville. He joined the United States Army during 1954 and was stationed at Ft. Polk in Louisiana.
LW married Earlene Ripple and they had one son Douglas William Brinkman, and one daughter Belinda Susan Brinkman. After the service LW returned and lived the dream of country life in the Burleson County area. He owned and operated an auto service station in Somerville, was a commercial truck driver for many years and known as a successful rancher/farmer all of his life. He loved being outdoors and working with the land and cattle as well as raising and taking care of horses. One pastime he had was watching a football or baseball game when he could take a break and relax. He never met a stranger and was well liked by everyone who knew him, just a good ole cowboy and friend!
LW was a proud and loving husband to wife, Ona Carol, throughout their over 42 years of marriage since 1979. He has been a lifelong Lutheran and a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Deanville.
LW was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Belinda; stepdaughter, Terri Leeth; two brothers, Junell and Vernon. LW is survived by his wife, Ona Carol; son, Douglas and wife Linda; stepchildren, John Ellisor and Cathi Laney; step son-in-law Greg Leeth; sister, Marcedda Parker, brother Lancier Brinkman; 4 step grandsons plus several nieces and nephews.
Serving as pallbearers are his friends, Bobby Schumacher, James Schumacher, Dwayne Beran, Justin Kalisek, Mike Kubena and Craig Shupak. Honorary pallbearers are Paul Muzny, Gregory Moore, Archie Kubena and Bernie Ofczarzak.
A public visitation will be held in the Chapel of Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Caldwell on Saturday September 18, 2021, from 5:00 – 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at St. John's Lutheran church in Deanville, on Sunday September 19th at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery.
Express condolences at Phillipsandluckey.com
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2021.