Leonard WattsJanuary 29, 1931 - December 9, 2020Leonard Watts was born January 29, 1931 in Faxon, Oklahoma to Leonard Trainard Watts and Rita Burnett Watts. He went to be with Jesus on December 9, 2020 in College Station, Texas. He is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Arebelle Martin Watts and their two sons, Dale and Jerry Watts and their two daughters, Carol Haden and Vickie Goree.He is survived by two daughters in-law, Phoebe Watts and Laurie Jean Watts, and his son in-law, Monty Goree, nine grandchildren and twenty-three great grandchildren. He loved his family very much.Leonard and his wife, Arebelle, spent many happy times over the years celebrating holidays, birthdays and anniversaries. They supported every activity their four children were involved in growing up. Later, they became Aggie fans when their son, Dale, came to College Station to play football at Texas A&M in 1967. They continued supporting their grandchildren's school and athletic events when the next generation arrived.Leonard had a wonderful life. He worked in the grocery business in Oklahoma and eventually in the Houston area until he retired in 1994. He enjoyed fishing, travel, hunting and all the times he could be with family and friends.Life events brought him to B/CS in April 2012 when his wife passed away and he moved to the Carriage Inn. He embraced this change with his cheerful, positive attitude and made many friends there among residents and staff. Attending Texas A&M sport events with family was his favorite activity. He joined Men's Sunday School at First Baptist Church in Bryan.Leonard will be missed and remembered as a loving, happy, sweet man. He never met a stranger and always greeted everyone with a smile and warm handshake or hug.The family is thankful for the Carriage Inn personnel who made his eight years there delightful and full of love. Also, the staff at Accel Senior Living was very kind and professional in his care at the end.The family will plan a private memorial service when it is safe to gather.