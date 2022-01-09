Leroy Villines
April 9, 1935 - January 4, 2022
Leroy Charles Villines, 86, of Bryan, TX, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at home and surrounded by his loving family. Leroy was born in Evansville, IN, on April 9, 1935, to William and Grady Villines, and was one of six children. He attended public schools in Evansville, graduating from Central High School in 1953 and attending Evansville College until joining the U.S. Air Force Pilot Training Program in 1955. While stationed at Bryan Air Force Base, he met the love of his life, Anna (Ann) Morgan in April of 1957. They were married on February 8, 1958 at Bryan AFB Chapel in Bryan, TX and welcomed their only child, a son, in 1964 when stationed at Moody AFB in Valdosta, GA. Leroy achieved the rank of Major, serving in the USAF 1955-1978. During that time, he served as an Instructor Pilot, Squadron Commander, Foreign Training Instructor, and served on the Instructor General Team. As a member of the USAF during the Viet Nam War, Leroy served two tours, in Thailand and Saigon, Viet Nam. He retired in 1978 as a highly decorated officer, receiving many awards. These included three Air Force Commendations, the Bronze Star Medal, two Meritorious Service Medals, an Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, an Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with Valor, a Republic of Viet Nam Gallantry, and Republic of Viet Nam Commendation Medal.
Leroy has been a faithful member of Central Baptist Church since 1978, and he enjoyed participating in John Mauer's Tuesday morning Bible Study.
Leroy was predeceased by his parents and two brothers, William and Rice Villines, and two sisters, Ethylyn Kramer and Louise Harris. He is survived by his loving wife, Ann, of Bryan, and his son and daughter-in-law, David and Brigette Villines, and one grandson, Alex, all of Mansfield, TX. He is also survived by one sister and brother-in-law, Sue and Roy Hale of Evansville, IN, as well as many special nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Services are scheduled for Thursday, January 13, at Callaway-Jones Funeral Home in Bryan, TX. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m., followed by the service at 11:00.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting any memorial donations be made to the Central Baptist Church Building Fund at 1991 FM 158, College Station, TX 77845 or Brazos Valley Hospice at 502 W. 26th St., Bryan, TX 77803.
Express Condolences at CallawayJones.com
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jan. 9, 2022.