Lettie Evon Shivers, 76, of College Station, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, December 27, at Daniel & Son Funeral Home. Services will be at 1 p.m., Tuesday, December 28, at Daniel & Son Funeral Home.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 26, 2021.
I will always remember your beautiful smile, our small talks and laughter you brought us all ! You will forever be in our hearts and will forever and always love you and celebrate the life we had on this earth with you! Thank you for always loving me!
Misti Grimsinger
Family
December 28, 2021
Rest in peace aunt Lettie Into my cousins Sarah Vicky Evette Junior and Papa I will keep y´all in my prayers for strength I love you all.
Tandra Thurmon (Tammy)
Family
December 27, 2021
Rest in peace Aunt Lettie. Growing up in Mumford were fun times that I will alwayscherish. Spending the nights at my Aunt Lettie's house was great memories. Thank God I got to say goodbye and see see you in your last hours. Love always and I'll never forget you.
Love Shelia Davis McQueen