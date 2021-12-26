Lettie Evon Shivers



Lettie Evon Shivers, 76, of College Station, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, December 27, at Daniel & Son Funeral Home. Services will be at 1 p.m., Tuesday, December 28, at Daniel & Son Funeral Home.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 26, 2021.