Lewis CookSept. 17, 1955 - Sept. 3, 2021Lewis Vernon Cook, 65, of Franklin, Texas passed away Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Viewing will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, September 11, at South New Hope Baptist Church in Franklin. Graveside services at North and South Cemetery in Franklin will follow at 11 a.m. with Military Honors.