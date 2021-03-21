Lila M. Boyer
02/26/1915 - 03/18/2021
Lila M. Boyer of Bryan, TX, age 106, was born in Klingerstown, PA to Edwin and Lizzie Maurer Snyder. Lila was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Marlin James Boyer Sr. She is survived by three sons, Marlin James Boyer Jr., Robert Boyer, and David Boyer, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Lila will be interred at St. Andrew's Cemetery in Valley View, PA. Please leave a condolence message at https://www.buffingtonreed.com
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 21, 2021.