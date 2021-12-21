Lillian Marie Williams, 86, of Caldwell, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021. Visitation will be from 5 - 7 pm Wednesday, December 22, at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home. Services will be at 10 am Thursday, December 23 at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Caldwell.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 21, 2021.
I am so sorry to hear of your loss, Lillian was such a joy in my life, back when she would come and do water aerobics with me at Aerofit. We were Birthday buddies . I have very fond memories of Lillian.