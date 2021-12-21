Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lillian Marie Williams
FUNERAL HOME
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home - Caldwell
404 W. Buck St.
Caldwell, TX
Lillian Marie Williams

Lillian Marie Williams, 86, of Caldwell, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021. Visitation will be from 5 - 7 pm Wednesday, December 22, at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home. Services will be at 10 am Thursday, December 23 at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Caldwell.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home - Caldwell
404 W. Buck St., Caldwell, TX
Dec
23
Service
10:00a.m.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home - Caldwell
404 W. Buck St., Caldwell, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home - Caldwell
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home - Caldwell Caldwell.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am so sorry to hear of your loss, Lillian was such a joy in my life, back when she would come and do water aerobics with me at Aerofit. We were Birthday buddies . I have very fond memories of Lillian.
Allison Herrington
December 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results