Lillian Marie Williams



Lillian Marie Williams, 86, of Caldwell, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021. Visitation will be from 5 - 7 pm Wednesday, December 22, at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home. Services will be at 10 am Thursday, December 23 at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Caldwell.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 21, 2021.