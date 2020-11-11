Lima A. Williams
03/12/1930 - 11/08/2020
Lima Mae Aderhold Williams, 90, died peacefully with her family by her side in Bryan, Texas.
Wherever she lived, Lima became an integral part of her community. While in Melbourne, Florida, she served as President of the Junior Women's Club and helped the Brevard Engineering College reach accreditation through fundraising. Upon moving to Houston, Lima earned her real estate license in 1979. After moving to the Bryan/College station area in 1983, she helped found the RE/MAX Texas Heritage Realtors firm as an Owner/Agent. She was active on the Board of Bryan/College Station Realtors, rising to President in 2003. Throughout her career, Lima's contributions to her community included being one of the first volunteers of the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum and serving as President of the Brazos Valley Symphony Society.
While her professional achievements were many, Lima's proudest accomplishment was her family, and as an encouraging mother of five, she was always excited to share her children's individual successes. The matriarch of a large, loving family, Lima is also a Grandmama to 13 grandchildren and great-Grandmama to 6 (with an additional great-granddaughter due in February). She always had a love of children and babies, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She never missed an opportunity to spend time with them and doted on them often, saying that all her grandchildren are so intelligent.
Lima was preceded in death by her parents, John Franklin (Frank) and Erma Wiles Aderhold.
Lima is survived by her husband of 68 years, Joseph N. (Joe) Williams; five children, Joseph (Mike) Williams of Philadelphia, Pa, David (Judy) Williams of Woodsboro, MD, Donna (Chris) Stocke of Venice, FL, Glenn Williams of Bryan, TX, and Amy (JC) Day of Bryan, TX; 13 grandchildren, Sam Williams, Elanor (Ben)Wasserman, Emily (Phil) Kennedy, Luke (Jessica) Williams, Jennie Williams, Joey Williams, Michael (Christine) Stocke, Laura (William) Farmer, Reed (Jessie) Williams, Melissa (Chase) Nevels, Lucy (Cal) Aberle, Jack Day, Steven Day; and 6 great-grandchildren, William Kennedy, Nathaniel Kennedy, Otto Stocke, Harker Stocke, Hudson Farmer, Charlie Farmer; five siblings, Betty Price, John F. Aderhold Jr., Darlene O'Neal all of Jacksonville, FL, Tom (Barbara) Aderhold of Tampa, FL and Joy (Bert) Dowling of St. Augustine, FL; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral services have been entrusted to Memorial Funeral Chapel, Bryan, Texas and Greenlawn Funeral Home in Jacksonville, Florida.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan.
Burial services in Jacksonville, Florida will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Brazos Valley Symphony Society at bvso.org
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 11, 2020.