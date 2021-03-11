Linda June BatesJuly 27, 1944 - March 9, 2021Linda June Sims Bates had her heavenly homegoing on March 9, 2021. She passed away peacefully at home in College Station surrounded by her family.Linda was born July 27th, 1944 in Norfolk, Virginia while her mother Flo served in the women's auxiliary corp of the Army. They soon moved back to College Station where Linda grew up and attended College Station schools, graduating from A&M Consolidated in 1963. She married Dan Bates in 1964 and they served in several churches in Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama, and Florida while raising their 4 children, moving back to College Station Texas in 1987, where they continued serving in churches in the area, and in their spare time they enjoyed volunteering their talents for The Theater Company of Bryan College Station. Linda used her incredible sewing skills as costumer for several years and many shows. Linda fought Alzheimer's for the past 8 years, ultimately robbing her of the many things that brought her joy.Linda is preceded in death by her mother, Flo Sims; father, Bill Sims; husband of 50 years Dan. She is survived by her 4 children, Dana Hart, Keri Isbell and husband Mitch, Jeff Bates and wife Stephenie, Lisa Bradshaw and husband Billy; her 19 grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren with 2 more arriving soon.Visitation will be held 10:30 am to 1:00 pm on March 12, with a funeral service at 1:00 pm, at Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station. Interment will follow at College Station City Cemetery on Texas Avenue.