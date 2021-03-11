Menu
Linda June Bates
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station
2901 Texas Ave South
College Station, TX
Linda June Bates

July 27, 1944 - March 9, 2021

Linda June Sims Bates had her heavenly homegoing on March 9, 2021. She passed away peacefully at home in College Station surrounded by her family.

Linda was born July 27th, 1944 in Norfolk, Virginia while her mother Flo served in the women's auxiliary corp of the Army. They soon moved back to College Station where Linda grew up and attended College Station schools, graduating from A&M Consolidated in 1963. She married Dan Bates in 1964 and they served in several churches in Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama, and Florida while raising their 4 children, moving back to College Station Texas in 1987, where they continued serving in churches in the area, and in their spare time they enjoyed volunteering their talents for The Theater Company of Bryan College Station. Linda used her incredible sewing skills as costumer for several years and many shows. Linda fought Alzheimer's for the past 8 years, ultimately robbing her of the many things that brought her joy.

Linda is preceded in death by her mother, Flo Sims; father, Bill Sims; husband of 50 years Dan. She is survived by her 4 children, Dana Hart, Keri Isbell and husband Mitch, Jeff Bates and wife Stephenie, Lisa Bradshaw and husband Billy; her 19 grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren with 2 more arriving soon.

Visitation will be held 10:30 am to 1:00 pm on March 12, with a funeral service at 1:00 pm, at Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station. Interment will follow at College Station City Cemetery on Texas Avenue.


Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station
2901 Texas Ave South, College Station, TX
Mar
12
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station
2901 Texas Ave South, College Station, TX
Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Cheryl and Wayne Clark
March 11, 2021
Our prayers and thoughts are with the family.
Thomas & Ginger Lanehart
March 11, 2021
Linda played the piano and Dan sang at our wedding in 1966. They both were very special to us.God Bless your Sweet family, Sharon and Dan Callaway
Sharon ( Thomas) Callaway
March 11, 2021
Linda and I grew up together at Wellborn Baptist Church and at A&M Consolidated. So many good memories of YWA and part of young ladies quartet at church. I am sorry for your loss but so happy for Linda in the presence of our Jesus.
Glenda Nolan Daniel
March 11, 2021
