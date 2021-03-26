Linda Breeding
September 17, 1953 - March 19, 2021
Linda Breeding, 67, passed away in Bryan on March 19, 2021.
Linda was born to Peter and Beatrice Rodriguez Garcia in Bryan, Texas, on September 17, 1953. A lifelong resident of Bryan, she was a proud graduate of Stephen F. Austin High School in Bryan.
She grew up loving her family, and all the animals everyone brought to visit or stay. Linda adored her family and her three children, Laurie, Michael and Amber. She raised them to be good students and they were often on the honor roll.
Music was always an important part of life as a young wife and mother. Country-western music was generally her favorite, and the dancing that went along with it! She loved dancing at the Sons of Hermann Hall and also the music of Tejano bands. She also was a big sports fan of Texas A&M and the University of Texas at Austin.
In her final years, her life was enriched by her friend and partner Bennie Blanco, and the love of all her children and grandchildren.
Condolences may be expressed at CallawayJones.com
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 26, 2021.