Linda Burney
June 20, 1943 - December 13, 2021
Mrs. Dale "Linda" Scovill Burney, age 78, of College Station, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Monday, December 13, 2021 after a long battle with dementia. She was born on June 20, 1943 in Ponca City, OK to Russell Edward and Jane Eileen Chittum Scovill. On April 26, 1974, she married David Burney in Wichita Falls, TX. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, and 2 infant sons. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, David Burney, daughters, Jean Porter and wife Karen Mitchell of Lakeside, CA, Cindy Chisum and husband Randy of Bryan, Kim Porter and husband Ben Kaplan of Tempe, AZ, and Sarah Yocky and husband Tom of Burleson County, TX; sisters, Nala Watkins of Ponca City, OK, Betsy Keyes of Bixby, OK, and Cindy Bearskin of Ponca City; brother, Edward Scovill and wife Dona of Stillwater, OK; grandchildren, Melanie Jimenez and fiancé Andrew Hernandez, Susan Jimenez and fiancé Alex Olszowy, Janna Shepherd and husband Scotty, Daniel Chisum, Elissa Thomasson and husband Bryce, Colette Porter-Kaplan, Julian Porter-Kaplan, Willow Yocky, Wyatt Yocky, Caleb Yocky, and Bobby Yocky; great-grandchildren, Shona Shepherd, Eddy Shepherd, and Phineas Thomasson. Linda was an avid gardener, she loved feeding birds and drinking her coffee on the porch. She loved books and reading. For most of her adult life she was a bookseller at Waldenbooks, and Jacque's Toys and Books in Bryan, and she even owned her own children's bookstore in Wichita Falls called Read to Me. Promoting children's literature was a lifelong passion for her. Linda loved painting as a young woman and for many years after she retired. She fostered a deep love of creativity and she leaves behind a talented, creative, and artistic family. She was an excellent grandmother. The family will receive friends at Callaway Jones Funeral Center on Monday, December 20, 2021, from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 21, at Callaway Jones, at 10 am. Interment will follow at College Station City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Linda's favorite local charity, Books and a Blanket (booksandablanket.com
) which provides books and blankets to promote literacy and well being for children.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 19, 2021.