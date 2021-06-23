To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Sad to learn this news. I knew Linda from 7th grade at Daggett Middle school & PHS...she was definitely an awesome athlete...more importantly, she always had a refreshing smile when you greeted her in the hallway. Condolences to her friends & family. Heaven will rejoice her presence.
Bob Vela. Class of 1975
School
July 2, 2021
Darell and I truly will keep you in our prayers. Praying you will soon replace the pain of your loss with beautiful memories of her life and her wisdom. I will tell you I lost my mom to cancer many years ago and my father before her to heart disease. There is not a day that goes by that I don´t think of them, not with tears but with a smile and a happy heart being full of beautiful memories and smiles and laughter. It´s a painful loss. We will continue to pray for your family. We are thankful for Gods mercy and peace. She lives in your heart forever. Love you.
Kathy Tipps
Other
June 28, 2021
Such A Pioneer and Role Model for All Female Athletes! My Heart Goes Out to Her Family and Friends During This Sad Time.
Nancy Sullivan
June 25, 2021
I enjoyed working with Linda. She was a wonderful person. Sincere condolences to her family. We will miss her at the City of Bryan.
Mary Lynne Stratta
Work
June 25, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Debbie Ritchie
School
June 25, 2021
Robert, Jenny and Clint,
What a beautiful tribute for a beautiful woman, and as your long time family friends, our family shares in your sorrow. Please lean on us for comfort in our years ahead together.
Karen Pruitt
June 25, 2021
Jenny, Haley, Derrick, Bobby, and all the family, you are in our
prayers during this sad time with the loss of your sweet mother. When y´all were little and we would come visit, she was so gracious and loving and always opened up her home to us. I have so many fond memories. Linda was a beautiful person inside and out and I know she will be truly miss by so many. Sending love, hugs and prayers to your family.
Carolyn Ricca, Johnny, Kristy, John Louis and Kyle
June 24, 2021
Linda and I competed against each other in summer track, high school, and college. She was always gracious, encouraging and oh so talented in long jump, high jump, javelin, running, hurdles...she could do it all...and made it look easy! She just shined in every way. She will never be forgotten. She was a truly nice person. I'm just heartbroken.
Becky Mcclenny
School
June 24, 2021
I met with Linda many times to coordinate activities at and maintenance of common Bryan ISD and City of Bryan recreation assets. She was a good person and a pleasure to work with. Condolences to her family for their loss.
Steve Peterson
Work
June 24, 2021
We remember Linda as a shining star in the A&M track program and in her career with Bryan Parks and Recreation. Our love, prayers and deepest sympathy to her family.
Loyd and Carolyn Taylor
Friend
June 23, 2021
Me and Linda lived in the same neighborhood when we were kids and we ran track together at Rosemont middle school. We had a great team. She was a track star! Heartfelt sympathy for the family and friends. Fly high Angel;) My heart is very sad.
Leisa Tindle Arthur
Friend
June 23, 2021
My prayers are with your family and friends. You will be missed!