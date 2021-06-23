Darell and I truly will keep you in our prayers. Praying you will soon replace the pain of your loss with beautiful memories of her life and her wisdom. I will tell you I lost my mom to cancer many years ago and my father before her to heart disease. There is not a day that goes by that I don´t think of them, not with tears but with a smile and a happy heart being full of beautiful memories and smiles and laughter. It´s a painful loss. We will continue to pray for your family. We are thankful for Gods mercy and peace. She lives in your heart forever. Love you.

