Linda Gay Cornelius
October 28, 1956 - June 22, 2021
Linda Gay Cornelius, 64, of Franklin, Texas went to her heavenly home on June 22, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. A private scattering of ashes will be held at a later date.
Linda was born in Fort Worth, Texas, October 28, 1956 to Howard and Mary Lou Cornelius. She was the youngest of three children. As an elementary aged child growing up in Fort Worth, signs of Linda's exceptional talent for running and natural determination to succeed began to appear. With the support and coaching of her father, Howard, she began her Track & Field journey. After graduating from Paschal High School, Linda attended the University of Nevada, Las Vegas as a Freshman on scholarship for Track & Field. She then transferred to her beloved Texas A&M University the following year as the first female athlete in the Southwest Conference to receive a full athletic scholarship. Linda went on to be a four-year letter winner and was the first female track and field All-American of Texas A&M and earned All-American honors in the pentathlon all four years. She graduated from Texas A&M in 1979.
Linda was a member of four U.S. International Track & Field teams and earned a place on the 1980 US Olympic team. She set a world record at the trials that year. She was also the 1980 US National Outdoor T.A.C. Pentathlon Champion and world record holder for indoor and outdoor pentathlon 800 meters. The 1980 Olympics would be the one that was boycotted by the United States, yet Linda held her head high. She was determined to persevere and leave her mark. Linda went on to become the first female student athlete inducted into the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame in 1988. She is also honored in the Texas A&M University Sports Museum Hall of Legends, as well as in the Fort Worth Museum of Science & History.
Linda made a lifelong career out of serving her community in the field of Parks and Recreation. She served as a superintendent for the City of College Station Parks & Recreation Department and as director of Parks & Rec. in the cities of Boerne, Highland Village and Bryan. Linda was instrumental in the success of many projects and programs over the years. She was one of the founders of the College Station Kids Klub Afterschool Program in 1987, spear headed multiple award-winning trails and parks projects in several cities, and established of many community and youth sports, recreation and education programs across the state. Linda was highly involved with the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation (T.A.A.F) for over 30 years serving as the Track & Field Commissioner for many of those years. Linda was awarded the T.A.A.F Presidents Award in 1991, 1993 and 2010. She was inducted into the T.A.A.F. Hall of Fame for Parks & Recreation Administrative & Athletic Achievements in 1997. Linda was honored with the Koger Stokes Award in 2014, the highest award presented by the T.A.A.F. organization, and also awarded the Texas Recreation & Parks Society Presidents Award in 2014. Linda was serving as the City of Bryan Parks & Recreation and Facilities Director at the time of her passing.
Of all Linda's many accomplishments, being a mother to her four children and raising them with love and devotion was her crowning glory. She treasured her role as Nonny to her three grandchildren and beamed with pride watching them grow. If Linda was your friend, you knew you had a loyal one. Those she held close brought her immense joy and pride. She was the guiding light for all those around her, the voice of reason and compassion and the glue that always held everything together. The simple pleasures of life brought her happiness. Her kind heart, can-do attitude, and pleasant personality touched all who met her. Her legacy will be carried on by those she has left behind, and her loved ones will continue to honor her by living their lives to the fullest as she did hers.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Mary Lou Cornelius and sister, Joyce Cornelius. She is survived by daughter Jenny Arnold and husband, Clint, of Franklin; son, Bobby Joe Waltman and wife, Courtney, of New Braunfels; daughter, Haley Waltman of Buda; son, Derrick Waltman and wife, Cheyenne, of Boerne; brother Ron Cornelius and wife, Billie, of Lipan; and grandchildren, Grace Arnold, Wyatt Arnold and Nash Waltman.
Donations in Linda's honor can me made to the T.A.A.F. Scholarship Fund, In Memory of Linda Cornelius, P.O. Box 1789, Georgetown, Texas 78627-1789 or to Hospice Brazos Valley.
Express condolences at Callawajones.com
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 25, 2021.