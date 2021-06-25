Menu
Linda Gay Cornelius
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
3001 S College Ave
Bryan, TX
Linda Gay Cornelius

October 28, 1956 - June 22, 2021

Linda Gay Cornelius, 64, of Franklin, Texas went to her heavenly home on June 22, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. A private scattering of ashes will be held at a later date.

Linda was born in Fort Worth, Texas, October 28, 1956 to Howard and Mary Lou Cornelius. She was the youngest of three children. As an elementary aged child growing up in Fort Worth, signs of Linda's exceptional talent for running and natural determination to succeed began to appear. With the support and coaching of her father, Howard, she began her Track & Field journey. After graduating from Paschal High School, Linda attended the University of Nevada, Las Vegas as a Freshman on scholarship for Track & Field. She then transferred to her beloved Texas A&M University the following year as the first female athlete in the Southwest Conference to receive a full athletic scholarship. Linda went on to be a four-year letter winner and was the first female track and field All-American of Texas A&M and earned All-American honors in the pentathlon all four years. She graduated from Texas A&M in 1979.

Linda was a member of four U.S. International Track & Field teams and earned a place on the 1980 US Olympic team. She set a world record at the trials that year. She was also the 1980 US National Outdoor T.A.C. Pentathlon Champion and world record holder for indoor and outdoor pentathlon 800 meters. The 1980 Olympics would be the one that was boycotted by the United States, yet Linda held her head high. She was determined to persevere and leave her mark. Linda went on to become the first female student athlete inducted into the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame in 1988. She is also honored in the Texas A&M University Sports Museum Hall of Legends, as well as in the Fort Worth Museum of Science & History.

Linda made a lifelong career out of serving her community in the field of Parks and Recreation. She served as a superintendent for the City of College Station Parks & Recreation Department and as director of Parks & Rec. in the cities of Boerne, Highland Village and Bryan. Linda was instrumental in the success of many projects and programs over the years. She was one of the founders of the College Station Kids Klub Afterschool Program in 1987, spear headed multiple award-winning trails and parks projects in several cities, and established of many community and youth sports, recreation and education programs across the state. Linda was highly involved with the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation (T.A.A.F) for over 30 years serving as the Track & Field Commissioner for many of those years. Linda was awarded the T.A.A.F Presidents Award in 1991, 1993 and 2010. She was inducted into the T.A.A.F. Hall of Fame for Parks & Recreation Administrative & Athletic Achievements in 1997. Linda was honored with the Koger Stokes Award in 2014, the highest award presented by the T.A.A.F. organization, and also awarded the Texas Recreation & Parks Society Presidents Award in 2014. Linda was serving as the City of Bryan Parks & Recreation and Facilities Director at the time of her passing.

Of all Linda's many accomplishments, being a mother to her four children and raising them with love and devotion was her crowning glory. She treasured her role as Nonny to her three grandchildren and beamed with pride watching them grow. If Linda was your friend, you knew you had a loyal one. Those she held close brought her immense joy and pride. She was the guiding light for all those around her, the voice of reason and compassion and the glue that always held everything together. The simple pleasures of life brought her happiness. Her kind heart, can-do attitude, and pleasant personality touched all who met her. Her legacy will be carried on by those she has left behind, and her loved ones will continue to honor her by living their lives to the fullest as she did hers.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Mary Lou Cornelius and sister, Joyce Cornelius. She is survived by daughter Jenny Arnold and husband, Clint, of Franklin; son, Bobby Joe Waltman and wife, Courtney, of New Braunfels; daughter, Haley Waltman of Buda; son, Derrick Waltman and wife, Cheyenne, of Boerne; brother Ron Cornelius and wife, Billie, of Lipan; and grandchildren, Grace Arnold, Wyatt Arnold and Nash Waltman.

Donations in Linda's honor can me made to the T.A.A.F. Scholarship Fund, In Memory of Linda Cornelius, P.O. Box 1789, Georgetown, Texas 78627-1789 or to Hospice Brazos Valley.

Express condolences at Callawajones.com

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 25, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sad to learn this news. I knew Linda from 7th grade at Daggett Middle school & PHS...she was definitely an awesome athlete...more importantly, she always had a refreshing smile when you greeted her in the hallway. Condolences to her friends & family. Heaven will rejoice her presence.
Bob Vela. Class of 1975
School
July 2, 2021
Darell and I truly will keep you in our prayers. Praying you will soon replace the pain of your loss with beautiful memories of her life and her wisdom. I will tell you I lost my mom to cancer many years ago and my father before her to heart disease. There is not a day that goes by that I don´t think of them, not with tears but with a smile and a happy heart being full of beautiful memories and smiles and laughter. It´s a painful loss. We will continue to pray for your family. We are thankful for Gods mercy and peace. She lives in your heart forever. Love you.
Kathy Tipps
Other
June 28, 2021
Such A Pioneer and Role Model for All Female Athletes! My Heart Goes Out to Her Family and Friends During This Sad Time.
Nancy Sullivan
June 25, 2021
I enjoyed working with Linda. She was a wonderful person. Sincere condolences to her family. We will miss her at the City of Bryan.
Mary Lynne Stratta
Work
June 25, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Debbie Ritchie
School
June 25, 2021
Robert, Jenny and Clint, What a beautiful tribute for a beautiful woman, and as your long time family friends, our family shares in your sorrow. Please lean on us for comfort in our years ahead together.
Karen Pruitt
June 25, 2021
Jenny, Haley, Derrick, Bobby, and all the family, you are in our prayers during this sad time with the loss of your sweet mother. When y´all were little and we would come visit, she was so gracious and loving and always opened up her home to us. I have so many fond memories. Linda was a beautiful person inside and out and I know she will be truly miss by so many. Sending love, hugs and prayers to your family.
Carolyn Ricca, Johnny, Kristy, John Louis and Kyle
June 24, 2021
Linda and I competed against each other in summer track, high school, and college. She was always gracious, encouraging and oh so talented in long jump, high jump, javelin, running, hurdles...she could do it all...and made it look easy! She just shined in every way. She will never be forgotten. She was a truly nice person. I'm just heartbroken.
Becky Mcclenny
School
June 24, 2021
I met with Linda many times to coordinate activities at and maintenance of common Bryan ISD and City of Bryan recreation assets. She was a good person and a pleasure to work with. Condolences to her family for their loss.
Steve Peterson
Work
June 24, 2021
We remember Linda as a shining star in the A&M track program and in her career with Bryan Parks and Recreation. Our love, prayers and deepest sympathy to her family.
Loyd and Carolyn Taylor
Friend
June 23, 2021
Me and Linda lived in the same neighborhood when we were kids and we ran track together at Rosemont middle school. We had a great team. She was a track star! Heartfelt sympathy for the family and friends. Fly high Angel;) My heart is very sad.
Leisa Tindle Arthur
Friend
June 23, 2021
My prayers are with your family and friends. You will be missed!
Emily Baker
Friend
June 23, 2021
