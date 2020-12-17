Linda, i know you cant read this, but you will be missed terribly. It broke our hewrts to learn this sad news about you, but then i remember when Glenda passed, gou told us at work that yall had made a truce to whoever goes first, the other one will follow, and that you did. I have sooo many memories with you, i will laugh and cry, i will miss you looking for your "niece" in the mornings, 6:15 was when you would clock out, lol, and i would walk you to your jeep, and make sure you would get in. You watched our children become grown men and women, man, we ALL will miss you linda, the job is at words, youve been there for so long, over 20 years, i can go on and on, to the family, Derrick, Byron, Lacandy, and all, welove you, may God be with you thru this terrible time, but know she is at peace, she is with her sistwrs again.

Aminah Price Collette December 17, 2020