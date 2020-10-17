Linda Ellen Ladd Guinasso
August 10, 1943 - October 12, 2020
Linda was born in Detroit, Michigan. She grew up in Miami, Florida where she attended Coral Gables High School.
Linda is preceded in death by her son, Donald E Harper III, her father Charles William Ladd, her brothers Dennis and Chuck Ladd. She is survived by her husband Norman L. Guinasso, Jr, daughter Susan Smith (Christopher) and grandchildren Houston Smith, Hayden Smith and Katherine Smith, her mother Ollie Ladd Hill, and sister Bonnie Ladd Muller.
She enjoyed travel and made memorable trips to Ecuador, Peru, France and Portugal. She particularly enjoyed a small boat trip with friends from Athens, Greece to Split, Croatia. She participated in two oceanographic cruises with her husband, traveling from Galveston to the Panama Canal, and from Oxnard, California to Adak, Alaska. She spent several vacations in Depot Bay, Oregon, where she occupied her time with whale and bird watching. Attendance at art museums filled her vacation time.
For many years she was an Enforcement Officer for the Texas State Comptroller Office.
She was a member of The Committee and would look forward to their weekly meetings. She loved attending the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra.
She left us with several wonderful watercolor paintings which we still enjoy.
Burial services will be held Saturday October 17, 2020 at 12 Noon at the College Station Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, consider donations to the Brazos Valley Food Bank or the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 17, 2020.