Linda R. Wiley
August 23, 1949 - February 28, 2021
Linda Rochelle Wiley died Sunday, February 28, 2021, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Linda was born August 23, 1949, in Midland, Texas, the daughter of William Owen and Virginia Dare Holly. After graduating from high school in Victoria, Texas, she met her future husband, Bill Wiley. Linda worked as a flight attendant for American Airlines until Bill completed dental school, after which she fully devoted herself to being wife, mother, and friend.
Linda was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ, worshiping at A&M Church of Christ in College Station, where she was an active member since 1977. Linda cherished her time with the church and the friends she made there.
Linda loved Jesus and lived to serve Him, which was evident in her love for her family and friends. She was selfless in everything she did, always thinking of others regardless of activity. The brilliance of her personality was infectious, and she could always be counted on to uplift spirits and stir up joy and laughter.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents Bill and Dare Holly, and sister Carole Bradley. She is survived by her husband Dr. William L. Wiley, son Jason and wife Amy of Houston, son Cade and wife Randi of Houston, and five grandchildren: Dash, Collins, Emma, Hannah, and Elliott. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Bill Bradley of San Antonio, niece Raegan Brown and husband Jim of Boise, Idaho, and Deacon Bradley and wife Cameron of Cedar Park, Texas.
The family acknowledges the professional, loving guidance for Linda's daily care given to the family by Geiggi Starkey and the wonderful, gentle, and loving care that Linda received from her caregivers Sorrel Coyle and Perei Ruthven, who tenderly loved Linda as if she was their own mother.
The family will receive guests at Callaway-Jones Funeral Center on Friday, March 5, 2021, from 5 P.M. to 7 PM. Funeral services will be held at A&M Church of Christ on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 2 PM.
Flowers may be sent to Callaway-Jones Funeral Center at 3001 S College Avenue Bryan, Texas 77801. Alternatively, financial gifts may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.act.alz.org/goto/linda_wiley
in memory of Linda Wiley.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2021.