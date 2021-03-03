Oh Bill, I am so, so very sorry to hear this news. Linda was such a kick when I was growing up in or visiting Texas. I last saw her in 2009 after my sister´s funeral. She was so thoughtful, she gave me a laminated Bryan Daily Eagle newspaper obituary. I also fondly remember the dinner we all had at the golf course club with my husband and daughter. Praying for you and your family.

Pat Herbich OConnor March 19, 2021