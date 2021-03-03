Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Linda R. Wiley
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
3001 South College
Bryan, TX
Linda R. Wiley

August 23, 1949 - February 28, 2021

Linda Rochelle Wiley died Sunday, February 28, 2021, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Linda was born August 23, 1949, in Midland, Texas, the daughter of William Owen and Virginia Dare Holly. After graduating from high school in Victoria, Texas, she met her future husband, Bill Wiley. Linda worked as a flight attendant for American Airlines until Bill completed dental school, after which she fully devoted herself to being wife, mother, and friend.

Linda was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ, worshiping at A&M Church of Christ in College Station, where she was an active member since 1977. Linda cherished her time with the church and the friends she made there.

Linda loved Jesus and lived to serve Him, which was evident in her love for her family and friends. She was selfless in everything she did, always thinking of others regardless of activity. The brilliance of her personality was infectious, and she could always be counted on to uplift spirits and stir up joy and laughter.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents Bill and Dare Holly, and sister Carole Bradley. She is survived by her husband Dr. William L. Wiley, son Jason and wife Amy of Houston, son Cade and wife Randi of Houston, and five grandchildren: Dash, Collins, Emma, Hannah, and Elliott. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Bill Bradley of San Antonio, niece Raegan Brown and husband Jim of Boise, Idaho, and Deacon Bradley and wife Cameron of Cedar Park, Texas.

The family acknowledges the professional, loving guidance for Linda's daily care given to the family by Geiggi Starkey and the wonderful, gentle, and loving care that Linda received from her caregivers Sorrel Coyle and Perei Ruthven, who tenderly loved Linda as if she was their own mother.

The family will receive guests at Callaway-Jones Funeral Center on Friday, March 5, 2021, from 5 P.M. to 7 PM. Funeral services will be held at A&M Church of Christ on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 2 PM.

Flowers may be sent to Callaway-Jones Funeral Center at 3001 S College Avenue Bryan, Texas 77801. Alternatively, financial gifts may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.act.alz.org/goto/linda_wiley in memory of Linda Wiley.

Express condolences at CallawayJones.com

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
3001 South College, Bryan, TX
Mar
6
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
A&M Church of Christ
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Callaway-Jones Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Oh Bill, I am so, so very sorry to hear this news. Linda was such a kick when I was growing up in or visiting Texas. I last saw her in 2009 after my sister´s funeral. She was so thoughtful, she gave me a laminated Bryan Daily Eagle newspaper obituary. I also fondly remember the dinner we all had at the golf course club with my husband and daughter. Praying for you and your family.
Pat Herbich OConnor
March 19, 2021
Bill, We are so sorry for your loss! Our community has lost a real treasure.
Bob and Judy Hall
March 8, 2021
May her memory be a blessing.
Nancy Berry
March 2, 2021
So sorry for your loss, Bill. We´re praying for you and your family. May God give you peace and comfort!
Travis and Billie Jean Adams
March 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results