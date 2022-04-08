Lindy Denise Danford
February 23, 1967 - April 5, 2022
Lindy Denise Danford,55, went to be with her Lord on April 5, 2022
Lindy was born February 23, 1967, and after a 14-month battle with cancer, she made her final journey Home, while resting peacefully with her family at her side. Lindy always said "I love you"; loving patience and genuine sweetness towards all people is her legacy of forgiveness, kindness, and no harsh words.
Lindy grew up in Fritch, Texas, a tiny town in the Texas Panhandle, where there was a real sense of community and everyone knew their neighbors. She was protective of her brother Tad; she physically tried to stop a car that rolled out of gear and headed towards him. Lindy was a great basketball player, flag girl, cheerleader, and Lions Club sweetheart.
After graduating from Fritch High School, she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education at Abilene Christian University. Teaching was her passion. She involved herself in school functions and sports games to support her students. She was awarded a "Teacher of 30 years" certificate as an elementary, intermediate, and reading teacher; everywhere she went in town, she was likely to run into past students that adored her.
Lindy met Ken Danford at a Loverboy concert in Amarillo. They were married for 33 years, but were together for 38 years. She will be remembered as being a Momma, teacher, and nurturer. She loved her family and was always checking in on them. She attended her kids' sporting events and loved spending time with cousins. She loved the annual Panhandle Christmases to see both sides of her family. Traveling was a favorite pastime such as going to New York City, skiing trips, and the family trip to Lake Monument; she was planning for the next adventure. She enjoyed reading, TikTok, and shopping. She was a strong Christian woman, always smiling, very positive, and very understanding. She spent a lot of time with the Lord through reading, praying, and listening to worship music.
Lindy is preceded in death by her brother-in-law Stephen Bill Danford; her in-laws, Kenneth Danford Sr. and Carolyn Danford, "Meemaw"; grandparents from her mother and father's sides of the family; and many loved furry family friends.
Lindy is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Ken Danford; son, Kyle Danford and wife, Alyssa; daughter, Kristen Danford; son, Kade Danford; parents, Jim and Judy Morgan; her brother, Tad Morgan and wife, Laura Morgan; sister in law, Shawna Brown; nieces and nephews, Christian, Madelyn, Jace, and Hannah; and many furry family friends.
The family would especially like to recognize all of their family and friends, including Lindy's school family and friends for their prayers and support during this time.
A Visitation will be held Friday, April 8, 2022 from 5:00-8:00pm at HILLIER OF COLLEGE STATION. A Celebration of Life will follow on Saturday, April 9, from 10:00-11:00am at A&M Church of Christ, 2475 Earl Rudder Fwy S, College Station, TX, 77845, to be immediately followed by a Graveside Service at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 2811 Old Kurten Road, Bryan, TX, 77803.
Please visit Lindy's tribute page at www.hillierfuneralhome.com
to share memories and stories.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Apr. 8, 2022.