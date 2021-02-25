Lisa Kristof



October 31, 1967 - January 24,2021



Lisa Carol (Miller) Kristof passed away suddenly at her home in Somerville, Texas, January 24, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home in Brenham, Texas.



Lisa was born October 31, 1967 in Baytown, Texas to parents, Carroll Ellsworth Miller and Joan Dorothy (Meartz) Miller. In high school Lisa was a dancer and cheerleader.



She earned an Associate's degree from Blinn College in Science and Biology and was a member of Phi Theta Kappa. Lisa was very passionate about gardening, especially flowering plants and container gardens. She had a whole room devoted to plant care. Lisa loved her mother, her friends, she enjoyed rock & roll music, decorating and making her own floral arrangements. Her cats were a constant source of joy for Lisa, especially the youngest, "Wild Man" Remy.



Lisa is preceded in death by her father, Carroll Miller; paternal grandparents, Georgia Nell & Raphiel Miller; maternal grandparents, Maybelle (Strope) & Ernest Meartz; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Survivors include her beloved mother, Joan D. Miller of Somerville; her fiancé, Eugene McLaughlin of Somerville; her aunts, Anita Miller, Betty Herbon and Dawn Greenfield, and Diane & Jerry Meartz; numerous cousins, and many friends who will miss her dearly.



Flower deliveries may be sent to, Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 W. Main St, Brenham, TX 77833.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Feb. 25, 2021.