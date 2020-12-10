Lloyd G. Anderson
May 12, 1935 - December 6, 2020
Lloyd George Anderson, 85, of Normangee, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020. Lloyd will be remembered and honored with services at 10am Monday, Dec. 14 at Cozart Funeral Home in Normangee. There will be a visitation for one hour prior to the service. The family asks for guests to wear masks and social distance when possible.
Lloyd was born May 12, 1935, in Center, Texas, to George and Carrie Anderson. He was a retired member of Pipe Fitters Local 211. Lloyd enjoyed ranching, farming, hunting and spending time with his family. He will be remembered for his caring and kind heart.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Rex Anderson.
Survivors include his loving wife, Sylvia Anderson; sons and daughters-in-law, Lloyd Bruce Anderson and Rene, Michael Tracy Anderson and Barbara; daughter and son-in-law, Terry Anderson and Al Sterkx; brother, Kenneth Anderson; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sheila Hadley and Charles, Jane Smith, Sharon Boulter and Ray; 5 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private family interment will follow.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 10, 2020.