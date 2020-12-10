Menu
Lloyd G. Anderson
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Cozart Funeral Home
220 Heath St
Normangee, TX
Lloyd G. Anderson

May 12, 1935 - December 6, 2020

Lloyd George Anderson, 85, of Normangee, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020. Lloyd will be remembered and honored with services at 10am Monday, Dec. 14 at Cozart Funeral Home in Normangee. There will be a visitation for one hour prior to the service. The family asks for guests to wear masks and social distance when possible.

Lloyd was born May 12, 1935, in Center, Texas, to George and Carrie Anderson. He was a retired member of Pipe Fitters Local 211. Lloyd enjoyed ranching, farming, hunting and spending time with his family. He will be remembered for his caring and kind heart.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Rex Anderson.

Survivors include his loving wife, Sylvia Anderson; sons and daughters-in-law, Lloyd Bruce Anderson and Rene, Michael Tracy Anderson and Barbara; daughter and son-in-law, Terry Anderson and Al Sterkx; brother, Kenneth Anderson; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sheila Hadley and Charles, Jane Smith, Sharon Boulter and Ray; 5 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private family interment will follow.

Express condolences at CozartFuneralHome.com

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Cozart Funeral Home
220 Heath St, Normangee, TX
Dec
14
Service
10:00a.m.
Cozart Funeral Home
220 Heath St, Normangee, TX
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. We will keep your family in our prayers. My heart goes out to you all. I know this is hard on the family, but keep God first he will guide you through. Again sorry for your loss. God bless you all.
Donzell Mccloud
Friend
December 14, 2020
Lloyd was a very important person in our lives Lloyd helped me and my wife when we needed a place to live and work. Lloyd you will be missed you were an awesome with a big heart guy. Our heart goes out to Sylvia we love you
Roy & Evelyn Chancey
December 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Rosemarie Cerda
Acquaintance
December 10, 2020
So sorry for the loss!
Rosemarie Cerda
Acquaintance
December 10, 2020
My love to Sylvia and children as they navigate. My heart hurts for you.
Vicki Anderson
December 9, 2020
