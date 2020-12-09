So sorry for your loss. We will keep your family in our prayers. My heart goes out to you all. I know this is hard on the family, but keep God first he will guide you through. Again sorry for your loss. God bless you all.
Donzell Mccloud
Friend
December 14, 2020
Lloyd was a very important person in our lives Lloyd helped me and my wife when we needed a place to live and work. Lloyd you will be missed you were an awesome with a big heart guy. Our heart goes out to Sylvia we love you
Roy & Evelyn Chancey
December 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Rosemarie Cerda
Acquaintance
December 10, 2020
So sorry for the loss!
Rosemarie Cerda
Acquaintance
December 10, 2020
My love to Sylvia and children as they navigate. My heart hurts for you.