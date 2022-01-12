Lois M. (Johnson) Barker
December 16, 1924 - January 8, 2022
Lois was born to Evie and Dave Moon on December 16, 1924 in Leon County, Texas where she grew up with three brothers, Burl, Ferman, and Leo plus three sisters, Opal, Lita Mae, and Nelda. In 1943 she moved to Bryan and worked at Bryan Air Base where she met and married L.W. Johnson. They had two sons, Johnny Burl Johnson and David Walter Johnson. During their marriage they moved between Bryan, Texas and Colorado Springs, Colorado with stops in Indiana and Nebraska.
She helped provide for her family by working in the restaurant and hospitality business wherever the family was. In 1976 she and LW divorced and she moved back to Texas. With her children grown and secure in their lives, she found the love of her life in Robert J. Barker, a Texas transplant from Pennsylvania. They married on Valentine's Day in 1979 and lived a life centered on family until Bob's death in 1999. She and Bob were members of Northview Baptist Church for their married life where both of them found the love of Christ. On January 8, 2022 she went to be with Bob and her Heavenly Father.
She leaves behind her son, Johnny B. Johnson and family She also leaves behind son David W. Johnson, wife Barbara, grandson David Clayton and wife Julea, granddaughter Rebecca Homeyer and husband Steven of Sanger, TX, great grandchildren, Brennen, Baylea, and Braeden Johnson of Bryan, and Ashley and Lauren Homeyer of Dallas.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 1 pm, at Restever Memorial Park in Bryan. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Northview Baptist Church, Hospice Brazos Valley or St. Joseph Manor who gave our mother the loving care in her final days. Callaway Jones is in charge of arrangements.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jan. 12, 2022.