Lois GibsonJune 12, 1943 - December 19, 2021Lois Gibson, 78, passed away December 19, 2021 in Houston, TX, following complications from surgery. Visitation services will be at 12 p.m., Monday, December 27th, followed with a Memorial Service at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Somerville, TX.Lois, "Lolo", was born June 12, 1943, in Brenham, TX. The youngest child of Beulah and Jesse Wood. She was a proud Somerville Yegua Alumni, returning every year for Homecoming to celebrate with her childhood friends. After high school she graduated from SFA, with a degree in Education. Following her marriage to Rayford Gibson, they moved to Dallas in 1969, where she began a career in construction. She blazed a trail for women in her field, and earned the respect of her peers with her thorough attention to detail, and sharp wit. Her successful career brought her to Houston, TX, where she lived for 25 years.She is survived by her loving son, Rafe, his wife Tabitha, granddaughters, Brynne and Bria, of Southlake, TX, and numerous extended family. She is especially remembered by her devoted companion of 29 years, Glenn Schaffer. She was an avid traveler, and loved dancing with Glenn at dance halls across the State. Lolo had a magnetic personality that commanded attention wherever she went. From her childhood friends, to decades long church friendships, and across the professional sphere of her life, she will be remembered as one-of-a-kind. She's irreplaceable, and her loss will be felt deeply by all who loved her.Any memorials may be given to First Baptist Church of Somerville, TX, or The Pentecostals of Alexandria, in Alexandria, LA.