Lois Hansen



August 9, 1948 - September 23, 2021



Lois Hansen, also known as "Nanny" and "Nana" to her grandchildren, and "L" by her nearest and dearest friend, danced her way home and into the arms of the Lord on September 23, 2021.



Born on August 9, 1948 in Carroll, Iowa, to Raymond and Gertrude Tiefenthaler, Lois began her career as a teacher after graduating from Westmar College and furthered her education at Sam Houston University as a Licensed Professional Counselor. Lois' most rewarding work was counseling veterans with PTSD and mentoring her interns. She started her family in Le Mars, Iowa before moving to College Station, Texas.



Lois found the most joy in spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed reading mystery novels, except for the times she was whisked away to take a cruise with her lifelong, best friend Barbara. An avid animal lover, Lois treasured the moments spent with her beloved pets, Brownie, Buffy, Sammy, Sophie, Polly, Tony; and grand-pets, Zoe, Lucy, Alana, Zaria, Bruno, Alexis Rose, Sadie, Ginger, Sweetie, Betsy, and Jilly Bean.



She was predeceased by one son, Jacob Hansen. Survivors include her two daughters, Jennifer Hammer and Holly Rodriguez; four grandchildren, Paige, Brooke, Madison and Cassandra; one great-grandchild, Mariah Jamie.



A Celebration of Life is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, November 6, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in College Station.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 3, 2021.