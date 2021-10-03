Lois Hansen, also known as "Nanny" and "Nana" to her grandchildren, and "L" by her nearest and dearest friend, danced her way home and into the arms of the Lord on September 23, 2021.
Born on August 9, 1948 in Carroll, Iowa, to Raymond and Gertrude Tiefenthaler, Lois began her career as a teacher after graduating from Westmar College and furthered her education at Sam Houston University as a Licensed Professional Counselor. Lois' most rewarding work was counseling veterans with PTSD and mentoring her interns. She started her family in Le Mars, Iowa before moving to College Station, Texas.
Lois found the most joy in spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed reading mystery novels, except for the times she was whisked away to take a cruise with her lifelong, best friend Barbara. An avid animal lover, Lois treasured the moments spent with her beloved pets, Brownie, Buffy, Sammy, Sophie, Polly, Tony; and grand-pets, Zoe, Lucy, Alana, Zaria, Bruno, Alexis Rose, Sadie, Ginger, Sweetie, Betsy, and Jilly Bean.
She was predeceased by one son, Jacob Hansen. Survivors include her two daughters, Jennifer Hammer and Holly Rodriguez; four grandchildren, Paige, Brooke, Madison and Cassandra; one great-grandchild, Mariah Jamie.
A Celebration of Life is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, November 6, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in College Station.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 3, 2021.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church in College Station
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Mulkey-Mason Funeral Home - Lewisville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lois guided me through life's ups and downs for many, many years. I was heartbroken when she retired. I have missed her these past few years, and miss her more now. I shall cherish the memories until I see her again.
Jennifer Allen Lorenz
Other
October 6, 2021
Lois is one of the most caring people I have ever had the privilege to know!
Kay Poling
October 3, 2021
I have been thinking of her. It has been years since last we greeted each other. I am sorry Indeed for you loss.
Carolyn Bienski
Work
October 3, 2021
Lois was such a sweet and loving woman. She brought so much to our mental health community. I shall miss you Lois.
Beth L Roe
October 3, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please find comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2:16,17.
DT
September 30, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.