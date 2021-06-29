Menu
Louie Reagan
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hillier Funeral Home - Bryan
2301 East 29th Street
Bryan, TX
Louie Reagan

Louie Reagan, 84, of Franklin, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at Pridgeon Community Center in Fanklin.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Pridgeon Community Center
Franklin, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Hillier Funeral Home - Bryan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mr. Louie will be truly missed. I just had the pleasure of seeing him before his 84th birthday and we celebrated in Binion´s like we did many times before. I am thankful for the memories over the years. Mrs. Mary, Mrs. Catherine and the entire family is in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Condolences and love to all. Praying for peace that surpasses all understanding. Love Anya and the Horseshoe Family
You are so special n your loved so much . I'm gonna miss my friend but will see you one day .
Connie Dison
Friend
July 1, 2021
I was so saddened to hear of his passing. I´ll be praying for a peace that passes all understanding to cover all of you.
Ginger Fritz
Friend
June 30, 2021
Louie was a great man I'll always cherish the memories of him.
Carolyn Rutledge
Friend
June 30, 2021
