Mr. Louie will be truly missed. I just had the pleasure of seeing him before his 84th birthday and we celebrated in Binion´s like we did many times before. I am thankful for the memories over the years. Mrs. Mary, Mrs. Catherine and the entire family is in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Condolences and love to all. Praying for peace that surpasses all understanding. Love Anya and the Horseshoe Family
Anya Jackson
Family
July 2, 2021
You are so special n your loved so much . I'm gonna miss my friend but will see you one day .
Connie Dison
Friend
July 1, 2021
I was so saddened to hear of his passing. I´ll be praying for a peace that passes all understanding to cover all of you.
Ginger Fritz
Friend
June 30, 2021
Louie was a great man I'll always cherish the memories of him.