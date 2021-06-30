Louie Reagan
May 12, 1937 - June 26, 2021
Louie Reagan was born May 12, 1937, in Bald Prairie, Texas, to Robert Louis and Alta Rea (Turner) Reagan.
He passed from this life on June 26, 2021, at his home in Boone Prairie, Texas.
For the past eleven years, Louie put up a courageous battle with cancer, heart bypass surgery and complications from covid.
He was predeceased by his parents and his precious "baby" brother Steve Reagan.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Mary (Winstead) Reagan; his sisters: Nina Reagan Platt (Dean), Glenda Reagan Bonner, Cathy Reagan Toups; brother Jimmy Reagan; sister-in-law Elizabeth Reagan; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Louie was a proud citizen of Robertson County his entire life where he served on many boards and committees, including FSA committee as a USDA board member, American Cutting Horse Association, Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, United States Cutting Horse Association, American Quarter Horse Association, Franklin City Council, and the Robertson County Appraisal Board.
When Louie was 14 years old, he was already a farmer and rancher and continued going to school only because his parents would not allow him to quit for his "full time" hopes and efforts of being a farm operator. He wanted to devote more time to his farm and less to schoolwork, and he did skip school as often as possible. Once, he made a "B" on his report card and he chastised his mother because she made him neglect his business for school and he only needed a "C" to pass! "Louie Logic!"
When you hear the old saying, "My way or the highway", it is believed that Louie was the originator. True, he was right the majority of the time but he was sure that it was more like 100%. "Louie Logic" again!
Together Louie and Mary worked very hard to build their prosperous lives and be faithful stewards of the land. Their lush and beautifully maintained pastures, their majestic horses, their many various breeds of healthy and well taken care of cattle and many other animals are evidence of their stewardship.
When Louie drew his last breath upon this Earth, the world lost a wealth of knowledge and one more of the last of the breed of his type of man. His word was good and his handshake was genuine.
Gambling on those machines at the Casinos was a way for Louie to get away from all cares, responsibilities and worries for several weekends throughout the years.
Louie never met a stranger. He was never paid for his comedic escapades but he should have been. No one escaped his having a nickname for him or her. It is a fact he truly liked most people but if he did not, he was very vocal about his dislike!
Many times, Louie was called "Watermelon Man." He was also known as "Clydesdale Man," "Mule Man," "Trail Ride Man," "Cutting Horse Man," and more recently, the "Bull Selling Man." He has also been known as a homebuilder, carpenter, coon hunter, hog trapper and many types of hunting dogs.
Louie and Mary operated the Bald Prairie Store for many years, which was the local meeting, gossiping, oil boom, and food place for all of the locals.
Instead of delivering food or sending flowers, please consider making a donation to Bald Prairie Cemetery Inc. at the following address:
Bald Prairie Cemetery, Inc., c/o Patti Weir, Board Secretary, 9769 FM 2096; Franklin, Texas 77856.
Louie's life will be celebrated on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 2 PM at the Pridgeon Community Center in Franklin. Following the celebration of life, family and invited guests will have a private graveside gathering at the Bald Prairie Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special word of gratitude to Louie's nurses, Hannah, Grace, and Mary with Remarkable Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion.
Please visit Louie's tribute page at www.hillierfuneralhome.com
to share memories and stories.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 30, 2021.