Mr. Louie will be truly missed. I just had the pleasure of seeing him before his 84th birthday and we celebrated in Binion´s like we did many times before. I am thankful for the memories over the years. Mrs. Mary, Mrs. Catherine and the entire family is in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Condolences and love to all. Praying for peace that surpasses all understanding. Love Anya and the Horseshoe Family

Anya Jackson Family July 2, 2021