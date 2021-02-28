Dear John and Family, We are so sorry to hear of the passing of your mom. I am Jay & Lee's youngest daughter. Jay was the youngest and Bill the second to the oldest. I remember my cousin well. She was 11 when I was born and we were raised just a few miles apart. My favorite memory is dresses that your mom made for my sister, Cherry and me. They were beautifully appliquéd and so well done. I think it was a 4-H project. We saw your parents and Nick a few years ago when they came through St.Louis. So good to catch up with them then. We are so sorry for your loss.

Bob & Jill (Hicks) Timken Family December 15, 2021