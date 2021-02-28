Luanne (Hicks) Schmedemann
February 17, 1934 - February 13, 2021
Luanne Hicks Schmedemann was born on February 17, 1934, in Goodland, Kansas, to Bill and Olive Hicks. She passed away February 13, 2021. She is survived by her only son, John and his wife Paige, of Boerne, Texas; granddaughter, Abby of College Station, Texas; and grandson, Nick of San Antonio, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Ivan "Doc"; and her parents, Bill and Olive Neil Hicks.
Luanne grew up on her family's farm in Goodland, Kansas, which remains in the family to this day. She attended elementary school in a one room schoolhouse near her family's farm. She was an avid piano player growing up, and enjoyed playing on a baby grand piano that was given to her by her parents. She enjoyed riding her horse to town with friends to local community events. She also participated in stock shows where she showed steers. She graduated from Goodland High School in 1952.
After high school, Luanne traveled to Scotland as a member of the International Farm Youth Exchange program. She attended Kansas State University and received her Bachelor's degree in Home Economics in 1956. Shortly after, she married Ivan "Doc" Schmedemann on May 28th, 1956, at Pleasant Home Church in Kansas. She taught at several small schools in Oklahoma prior to beginning the adventure of a lifetime. She and Doc moved to Ethiopia, Africa, in 1962 where she taught local expatriates. After two and a half years in Ethiopia, she and Doc went on a six month tour of Africa and Europe. They were joined by her parents, Bill and Olive.
Their return to the U.S. saw them settle in Bryan, Texas. Luanne continued her teaching career at Bryan ISD, where she taught for over 30 years. During this time, she earned her Master's from Sam Houston State and her PhD in Education from Texas A&M University.
After she retired from Bryan ISD in 1995, she and Doc moved to Kerrville, Texas, to be closer to her twin grandchildren. During retirement, she and Doc enjoyed traveling with the Traveling Aggies to Kenya, Finland, and Alaska. She and Doc also went on a safari in South Africa with their son, John. She was an active member of the Kerrville chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, a society for women educators. Her favorite thing about retirement was being able to attend the numerous activities her grandchildren participated in. She was especially proud that Nick graduated from her alma mater Kansas State and Abby graduated from Texas A&M.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 20th, at Zion Lutheran Church, 624 Barnett Street, Kerrville, TX.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to the Texas A&M Foundation, 401 George Bush Drive, College Station, Texas 77840. Please designate the Drs. Ivan and Luanne Schmedemann Endowed Scholarship in the memo line of the check. To give by credit card, please go to https://www.txamfoundation.com/
click on the "Give Now" button on the top right, select give to an unlisted account, then type in Schmedemann Endowed Scholarship in the box provided.
Arrangements are in care of Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Feb. 28, 2021.