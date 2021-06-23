Lucille Bohne
August 16, 1923 - June 20, 2021
Lucille Bohne departed from this world doing what she loved- working in her garden.
Lucille was born to Elo and Louise (Meyer) Richter near New Ulm, Texas. She, like so many of her generation, grew up in the Great Depression. Times were tough for the family and she had to work hard to help the extended family. These experiences shaped her attitude and mental toughness that lasted a lifetime.
She trained to be a beautician and she worked in Brenham until she married Edwin Bohne. They married on December 26, 1948. They moved to Bellville, Texas where Edwin was a school teacher. Lucille and Edwin raised two sons in Bellville. Lucille continued to work in her "beauty shop" for decades. After retirement they moved to College Station to be with family.
Lucille was a social person; she loved to talk to people at church, parties, weddings, and any gathering that she attended. Domino sessions could last for hours. She was multitalented. She was a great cook; chicken fried steak and apple pies were some of the best. She sewed flawlessly. She loved her flowers and her garden. She really did have a green thumb. Canning peaches, green beans, pickles, and anything else she could get her hands on was a great joy for her, as well as sharing those things with others.
A faithful and steadfast Lutheran all of her life, she was not timid about sharing her faith with others. She will be missed by all who had the honor of knowing her.
Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin; and two sisters, Hattie Finke and Clara Roesler. Her surviving family includes sons, Henry and Beth Bohne and Bill and Janie Bohne; sisters, Lorene Hold and Amanda Hafer; nine grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 11:00am at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in College Station, TX. The family will receive visitors prior to the services beginning at 10:00am. Her nephew, Pastor Michael Hafer, will officiate. Burial will be in Bellville, TX next to Edwin.
She loved flowers but she prefer that you remember her Christian heritage with a gift to the building fund at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, College Station, Texas.
Please visit Lucille's tribute page at www.hillierfuneralhome.com
to share memories and stories.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 23, 2021.