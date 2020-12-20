Luin Alvin Potter, Sr.
February 1, 1925 - December 9, 2020
Luin Alvin Potter, Sr., 95, of Bryan, Texas and formerly of Wood River, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at his residence. He was born on February 1, 1925, in Ellsinore, Missouri, the son of John and Katie (Van Dyke) Potter. He married the former Marjorie Harrington, and after fifty – one years of marriage, she preceded him in death.
Survivors include his six children, Sandy (Tom) Heitzman of Bryan, Texas, Linda Davenport of South Roxana, Illinois, Brenda Elledge of Bryan, Texas, Luin A. Potter, Jr. of Plainville, Georgia, John (Debbie) Potter of Wood River, Illinois, Kenneth A. Potter of Bryan, Texas; thirteen grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and four great–great-grandchildren; his sole surviving sister, Zelta Tripp of Ripon, California; many nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends.
Luin was a World War II veteran who served in the U.S. Navy aboard USS Rixey from 1942 until the war ended in 1945. He was assigned a landing boat and delivered troops to shore for battle and picked up the dead and wounded to be taken back to the ship to be cared for.
After the war ended, he came home to Poplar Bluff, Missouri and married Marjorie Mae Harrington on November 14, 1945. After he graduated from watchmaker school, they moved to Wood River where he worked at Taylor Jewelers for forty – five years as a watch repairman until his retirement in 1988. He was a master of his own trade, with many saying that he could fix any watch or clock around even if he had to make a part himself to make it run. In 1992, they moved to Bryan, Texas to be near family. He was active in archery for many years in Illinois, where he competed with his team in local and state tournaments. He loved boating, fishing, hunting, and bow hunting.
Luin was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Bryan, Texas. He enjoyed his Trinity family and looked forward to seeing them every Sunday. He was a lifetime member of the VFW in Bryan, Texas.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Lou Ann Lynch who passed in 1990; and four siblings, Reva Henrickson, Dorothy Honnoll, Eugene Potter, and Bobby Lee Potter.
Due to the current Covid–19 restrictions, private services will be held. Burial will be at Potter Cemetery in Ellington, Missouri,
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Trinity Baptist Church, 1070 N. Harvey Mitchell Pkwy., Bryan, Texas, 77803 and would be appreciated.
Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, Illinois is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 20, 2020.