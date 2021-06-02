To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
Lupe Galindo aka BOGGIE G my brother has always had a good heart look out for others, listen to problems help with peoples needs family or friends, ima miss the times my brother till we meet again love you my brother
Enrique (HENRY) Guzman
June 4, 2021
May Lupe find peace and joy in the arms of our Heavenly Father. My prayers of strength and encouragement for the family. Even through this God is in control.
Isaiah 55:8-9
"For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways,"declares the Lord.
"As the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughts."