Lupe Galindo
FUNERAL HOME
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
3001 South College
Bryan, TX
Lupe Galindo

Lupe Galindo, 37, of Bryan, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 2, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
Lupe Galindo aka BOGGIE G my brother has always had a good heart look out for others, listen to problems help with peoples needs family or friends, ima miss the times my brother till we meet again love you my brother
Enrique (HENRY) Guzman
June 4, 2021
May Lupe find peace and joy in the arms of our Heavenly Father. My prayers of strength and encouragement for the family. Even through this God is in control. Isaiah 55:8-9 "For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways,"declares the Lord. "As the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughts."
Jerry La Pere
Other
June 4, 2021
